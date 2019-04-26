Easter hope for Hong Kong activists

By Joseph Tse-Hei Lee 李榭熙

In the Christian calendar, Easter means the renewal of personal faith in the passion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and the Holy Week symbolizes a hope for the living with a better future.

Unfortunately, this Easter season offered little optimism for a broader reconciliation between the pro-Beijing establishment and pro-democracy politicians in Hong Kong.

On April 9, nine leaders of the months-long peaceful occupation protests in late 2014, widely known as the “Umbrella movement,” were found guilty by the Hong Kong court. The details of the lawsuit were set out clearly in the court documents and in the global media coverage.

This high-profile, controversial verdict is of great significance because it highlights some serious problems facing pro-democracy activists in the territory.

The first problem concerns the extensive dissolution of the remnants of former British liberal-colonial governance. This raises a pressing question of how much civic liberties, freedom and human rights Hong Kongers still have in the current political climate.

The fact that the Hong Kong government mobilized its executive, judicial and law enforcement resources against these demonstrators revealed the ruling elites’ deep fear toward the growth of pro-democracy and pro-independence sentiments. Irrational as it seemed, the local officials were determined to crack down on dissent and smother civil society, showing their unquestionable loyalty to Beijing.

Second, what should be the purest of matters became highly politicized in the court. Spawning an ideological battle in the territory for years, with the freedom of expression and assembly as the chosen battlefield, the verdict had a chilling effect on free speech and protests. Creating a culture of fear, it jeopardized Hong Kongers’ ability to speak out freely, to demonstrate publicly and to defend their rights peacefully.

When Hong Kong became unashamedly authoritarian, the potential for university students, professors, clergy and professionals to be activists had diminished. They might self-censor and abstain from activism to avoid offending the governing authorities.

The third challenge concerns the protesters’ willingness to embrace a self-reflexive mode, reassessing their vision and strategy of nonviolent struggle, rather than resign themselves and walk away.

The option of peaceful conflict resolution seemed to have disappeared with the end of the “Umbrella movement” and the prosecution of these nonviolent leaders. Yet, becoming the first group of political prisoners in the postcolonial era, these demonstrators passed the point of no return and would likely be permanent fighters against the Hong Kong state.

It was truly admirable that they disobeyed what they thought to be unjust laws when embracing civil disobedience.

It was also a depressing sign of the times that the ruling elites deliberately dismissed the legitimate demands and grievances of these conscientious activists and strove to put them through a political trial.

Nevertheless, not everything was lost with the legal pronouncement. The Hong Kong Free Press, an online newspaper, did a great service by translating the incredibly moving testimonies given by these protesters into English.

Of all the testimonies, the one delivered by Reverend Chu Yiu-ming (朱耀明) stood out as the most insightful account when he situated his decades-long struggle for the underdogs in the larger history of China’s search for democracy.