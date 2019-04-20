Genghis Khan’s biggest fan is testing Mongolia’s democracy

By Terrence Edwards / Bloomberg

It is hard to escape Genghis Khan in Mongolia.

The 13th-century conqueror has donated his name to the capital’s airport, a hotel, a central avenue, a garden, a club, even a brewery. Yet none evoke the spirit of autocratic power and greatness better than the shining 40m-high equestrian statue of the warrior built by Mongolian President Battulga Khaltmaa on the steppes.

Now, less than two years after Battulga’s election, some fear his widespread popularity and campaign to root out corruption might be moving the president’s authority closer to that of his hero at the expense of democracy, and shifting Mongolia closer to China and Russia.

With support from parliament, Battulga passed a law that effectively gave him far-reaching powers to dismiss judges and senior members of the nation’s legal system via his role as chairman of the National Security Council.

He wasted no time in removing a Supreme Court judge and the top highest prosecutor. The deputy general director of Mongolia’s Independent Authority Against Corruption might be next.

Dressed in a trim navy suit and red tie, Battulga urged lawmakers to grant the three-member security council authority to remove those who “are part of a conspiracy system that shields the illegal activities” of “political-economic interest groups.”

Anti-corruption group Transparency International and human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, say the move is an erosion of the nation’s democratic values.

“There won’t be enough checks and balances,” said Badamragchaa Purevdorj, justice program manager at the Open Society Forum in Ulan Bator.

However, voters have become angered by successive governments’ failure to deal with issues such as air pollution and widening income disparity, and Battulga’s tough-guy image and populist campaign to attack corruption have given him widespread popularity.

At stake is Mongolia’s international image in a delicate game it has been playing to balance the influences of Russia, China and the US. While Western democracies see Mongolia as an oasis of democracy, sandwiched between Russia and China, the country relies largely on its neighbors to buy its resources and provide investment. Last month, China bought 86 percent of Mongolia’s exports.

A trade agreement introduced this month in the US Congress — the Mongolia Third Neighbor Trade Act — would remove duties on exports such as cashmere, which Mongolia is pushing to diversify its trade away from minerals.

US Senator Ben Cardin, who cosponsored the bill, called Mongolia “a stable democracy in a sea of authoritarianism” that contributes to US national security goals in Asia.

In a statement on Thursday last week, he said the act would bring employment to the country and help empower women, who comprise most of the nation’s garment industry.

However, Battulga also wants closer cooperation with the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organization, an Asian-centered security and economic group that includes China and Russia. In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok in September last year, he said that relations with Russia were a priority for Mongolia.

Battulga’s advantage is that his political support at home cuts across parties. While the heads of some of the world’s leading democratic nations might be having trouble winning support from polarized parliaments, he has no such problems. His popular support and promise to battle graft have given him a strong position in a parliament that has been embattled by months of protests over corruption.