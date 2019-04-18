Assange’s indictment is Trump’s next step in his war on press

By Trevor Timm / The Guardian

WikiLeaks spokesman Julian Assange is so disliked in journalism and political circles that many reporters and liberal politicians were publicly cheering on Thursday last week when US President Donald Trump’s administration released an indictment of Assange, which was related to his interactions with whistle-blower Chelsea Manning in the months leading up to the publication of Pentagon and US Department of State cables in 2010.

Please do not fall for this trap. It is exactly what the Trump administration is hoping for as the US Department of Justice moves forward with its next dangerous step in its war on journalism and press freedom.

The larger context surrounding the case is almost as important as the Assange indictment itself.

Trump has been furious with leakers and the news organizations that publish them ever since he took office.

He complains about it constantly in his Twitter tirades. He has repeatedly directed the justice department to stop leaks, and he even asked former FBI director James Comey if he can put journalists in jail.

The department has responded by launching a record number of leak cases and has weighed changing the rules to make it easier to subpoena journalists.

However, officials at the department are not so stupid as to overtly act on the president’s most controversial musings and immediately attempt to prosecute New York Times or Washington Post reporters. Give them more credit than that.

If they were to do so, the public backlash would be so overwhelming that, even if their case did not fall apart before trial, a judge would almost certainly put an end to it.

There are other, more methodical ways for the department to ultimately get what Trump wants, and the case against Assange is its perfect vehicle.

What is the most effective way to curtail the rights of all people?

First go after the unpopular; the person who might be despised in society and will have very few defenders. Assange fits this profile to a T.

Once there is law on the books that says “this aspect of journalism is illegal,” it becomes much easier for the department to bring other cases against more mainstream government critics down the road, and much harder for judges to immediately dismiss them.

Instead of thinking, “I hate Julian Assange, so I’m glad he’s going to be punished,” ask yourself this: Do you trust Trump’s justice department to protect press freedom?

The Trump administration has attempted to disguise its motives in the Assange case by avoiding overtly criminalizing the act of publishing itself. Instead, it has accused Assange of one count of “conspiracy” to breach a computer crime law when he allegedly offered Manning help in cracking a password in 2010.

The indictment does not allege they ever did crack the password, nor do they allege it helped Assange get any documents from Manning.

It is true that most journalists are not going to attempt to help a source crack a password and no one is claiming that is some sort of First Amendment protected right.

However, when anyone reads the entire indictment — rather than just the hyperbolic “conspiracy to hack” headline the department wants you to see — it is clear that it is using the conspiracy charge as a pretext to target Assange, and potentially criminalize important and common journalistic practices in newsgathering at the same time.