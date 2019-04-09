William Lai would elevate the DPP

By Cheng Tien-chu 鄭天助

I share the excitement that former premier William Lai (賴清德) inspired when on March 18 he registered as a candidate for the Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential primary.

“Taiwan is facing a more precarious situation in the face of China’s threats,” Lai said. “Taiwan does not want to be a second Hong Kong or Tibet. The elections in 2020 are critical to Taiwan’s future.”

I totally agree with his assessment and support his candidacy.

However, it is sad and regrettable that Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊), Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) and Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) described Lai joining the DPP presidential race as divisive to the party. Their preference for a candidate, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who simply does not follow through on the essential DPP doctrine, demonstrates clearly that its leaders do not understand the true meaning and principles of democracy.

If someone thinks they can serve, they can be a candidate for any elected position — be that a president or prime minister. This happens in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and even in neighboring Japan. Prominent DPP leaders like Chen, Cheng and Tsai Chi-chang should applaud and welcome Lai’s willingness to participate in a fair and just competition. They should encourage more party members to enter the race if they feel they can better serve the people and the country.

Fewer than 48 hours after Lai’s announcement, 34 DPP legislators announced their unanimous support for President Tsai. This is a deplorable display of corrupt party politics and contradicts the principles of democracy. Do not forget the shameful antics of the “notorious 4” — Tsai Ing-wen’s most trusted associates — and their pre-election night meeting with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) last year. There is still no explanation for why this happened. The consequences of that meeting included the defeat of the DPP’s Taipei mayoral candidate, Pasuya Yao (姚文智).

Tsai Ing-wen has said that the DPP and Taiwan need her to be the president. She outlined “three requirements” that qualify her for the position:

First, she is familiar with international affairs and is capable of dealing with different groups, politicians and representatives. She can withstand pressure and criticism, while she tackles problems that those in power have avoided for a long time.

Second, she can deal with and tolerate the uproar of anti-reformers.

And third, she is a “star player and a good captain.” She can deal with even the most ordinary of tasks. She believes that she can unite the DPP, as well as like-minded groups in society. Indirectly, she questioned whether Lai possesses these “three requirements.”

I listened to her recent news conference carefully. I felt numb when she avoided the most important duties of a president, such as supporting the economy, improving people’s lives and ensuring a strong national defense.

No one doubts that China would take over Taiwan by force, if necessary. It would be cheaper than winning over the hearts and souls of Taiwanese. However, in President Tsai’s nearly three years in office, retired generals have been free to go to China to attend conferences or play golf with their counterparts in China, while Chinese government officials have been free to visit Taiwan and walk into villages.