DUI penalties not well thought out

By Emilio Venezian

The issue of penalties for car accidents while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (DUI) has received much attention. Articles in the Taipei Times on Feb. 26 (“Government mulls ignition locks for drunk drivers,” page 1) and on Tuesday last week (“Ministry backs ignition interlock devices: source,” page 2) discuss some of the issues related to mandating ignition interlocks in cars involved in DUI accidents.

The discussions seem to avoid, or be unaware of, two issues that might be very important in this connection; namely that drivers could drive cars that they do not own, and that cars can be sold and bought.

Data from insurers indicate that in a substantial fraction of accidents the driver of the car is not the owner of the car. The fraction varies with the age of the driver and is much higher in young male drivers than in other groups.

I have never seen data that include information on whether the driver was impaired or not, and it is possible that such data are not available.

However, this observation by itself suggests that putting an interlock in a car is not the same as putting an interlock on the driver.

That cars can be bought and sold is also important, especially in relation to Taiwan’s pricing of car insurance. The base premiums for auto insurance are based on the personal characteristics of the owner of the car, modified by the number of accidents reported in the recent past. Since insurance rates for females over 30 are much lower than those of females under 30, and those in turn are much lower than those for males under 30, it is common for a mother to buy the car and the children, especially young males, to drive them.

A car ordered to have an interlock installed on it can presumably still be sold and a different woman, an aunt or grandmother, can buy a car for the young people to drive.

How does mandating interlocks work in such a context? Does Taiwan have laws that would prevent such activities? If not, what changes should be made in the premium rating calculations to prevent such activities? And how would laws that “require recidivist drunk drivers to install ignition interlocks in their cars” be interpreted by the courts when the driver is not the owner?

In the US the basic premiums for automobile insurance are based on the characteristics of the most risk-prone individual in the household, no matter who owns the individual cars. When my son reached 18 years of age and got a driver’s license, the insurance on the two cars in the household would have more than doubled, it was only that he moved to Canada for his university education that spared us the increase.

Moreover, in the US there has been at least one case in which a grandmother who provided funds for a recidivist drunk driver to purchase and insure a new car was required to pay damages for an accident incurred by the grandson who used the new car under impaired conditions. The court found that the grandmother had acted recklessly and endangered public safety in providing the financing when she knew the history of recidivism.

In such a context selling a car or transferring ownership of a car does not save money.

Finally, I have seen no information on the effect that the imposition of interlocks might have in causing recidivist drunk drivers to switch to motorcycles and scooters so they can continue their habits undisturbed, or on and how those changes would affect public safety.