Time for a southbound policy pivot

By Masahiro Matsumura

Since the change of government in 2016 that demanded a new departure, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has adopted as her signature external policy to build Taiwan’s strong relations with 18 countries in Southeast Asia, South Asia and Oceania. The New Southbound Policy is designed, ambitiously enough, as a grand strategy that covers not only economic, but also political and sociocultural dimensions.

The policy is well-contrasted with the southbound policies of former presidents Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that focused almost exclusively on trade and overseas direct investment to deepen economic interdependence and de facto integration in the regions, particularly Southeast Asia.

Lee’s effort miscarried amid aftermaths of the Asian financial crisis of 1997, while Chen and Ma were unenthusiastic due to their respective priority narrowly on the cross-strait relations.

Tsai has centralized the policymaking to enable top-down decisions, rather than continuing to rely on economic bureaucracies to catalogue policy packages.

Nonetheless, Tsai’s policy has failed to significantly expand trade and investment. More specifically, it has been unable to guide Taiwan’s private sector along the line, except state-owned enterprises, which is essential to lower Taiwan’s dependency on the Chinese economy.

Some increase in trade and investment is not attributable to policy guidance, but to changing market conditions, particularly a sharp rise in labor costs in China.

Therefore, in economic terms, the policy is no more than a catchphrase for the existing realities consequent on the implementation of the existing measures. This was anticipated, because Taiwan’s economic power and influence is too limited to compete with China.

The policy is by no means an effective countermeasure against China’s Belt and Road Initiative that is mobilizing huge financial and human resources to invest in infrastructure building for growth and development.

On the other hand, the policy has seen steady progress in non-governmental cultural, educational and intellectual exchanges, which widens the very limited international space of Taiwan, which is largely derecognized.

The policy includes exchanges between Taiwanese and overseas Chinese in the regions and between second-generation Southeast Asian immigrants in Taiwan and the peoples of their origins. The exchanges will surely develop people-to-people ties and then a sense of community with ASEAN and, possibly, the wider mega-region.

Taiwanese need such an alternative identity compared with the overpowering Chinese identity imposed by the communist dictatorship so that they can stand firm against irredentist China, which is bent on annexing Taiwan. Unfortunately, substantial Taiwanese identity is elusive due to significant ethnic commonalities with Chinese.

Therefore, in political and sociocultural dimension, the New Southbound Policy is based on a cost-effective approach that requires few major additional fiscal inputs. It primarily calls for rhetorical maneuvering and policy articulation within existing systems and resources.

The Tsai government has kept itself busy by producing a series of specific policy planning documents and implementation reports on educational exchange, conferences, tourism and medical cooperation.