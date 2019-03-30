By Olga Kharif and Krista Gmelich / Bloomberg

Rebecca Esparza works with homeless people and, having once lived in a shelter herself, knows what it is like to navigate the US economy if you do not have much money.

For most of her clients, cash is king because they lack access to the financial tools many Americans take for granted — checking accounts, debit cards, payment apps.

Esparza worries that the growing number of cashless stores and restaurants around the US would further marginalize low-income people at a time when inequality is already the highest in more than half a century.

“We just forget just how poor the poor can actually be in this country,” said Esparza, who works at the Lawrence, Kansas, affiliate of the nonprofit Family Promise and once sold her blood to support herself and her five children. “I could totally be part of that cashless system today, but it would totally discriminate.”

Legislators around the US agree with Esparza and are taking steps to halt or slow the steady march toward a cashless society.

Earlier this month, New Jersey passed legislation banning many kinds of cashless stores, joining Massachusetts, which has a 1978 law prohibiting discrimination against customers opting to use cash, and Philadelphia, which adopted a similar law last month.

San Francisco has proposed a ban on stores such as Amazon Go and Nestle-owned Blue Bottle coffee shops, which do not accept cash.

Ritchie Torres of the New York City Council is leading efforts to ban cashless retail there, and lawmakers in Chicago and Washington have considered similar proposals.

Proponents of cashless stores tout various benefits. Electronic payments save employees the time it takes to collect, store and transport cash. Theft is less likely. Customers typically move faster through checkout lines because they do not need to count their cash and wait for change.

Some argue that technology, having helped usher in cashless payments, can provide a solution.

Companies such as Square Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc offer payment services that do not require a bank account. They are gaining some traction with the working poor and could eventually provide an alternative to banning cashless stores outright.

The vast majority of US retailers and restaurants accept cash, and those that do not often cater to wealthier customers.

The best-known example is Amazon Go, a chain of cashierless convenience stores that carry upscale fare such as artisanal cheeses and locally made chocolates.

Amazon.com Inc operates only 10 Go stores in three cities, but eventually could open as many as 3,000, people familiar with the matter have said.

The fear is that if cashless shopping catches on, more and more retailers would follow suit.

Many local restaurants are no longer accepting hard currency because handling cash can add as much as 10 percent to overhead costs, said Richard Crone, chief executive officer of payments expert Crone Consulting LLC.

In five years, one-third of all retail is to be cashless, up from about 17 percent today, he said.

About 10 percent of brick-and-mortar stores are to be cashless, up from less than 1 percent today, he added.

“A trillion-dollar behemoth like Amazon has the ability to spread widely throughout the country,” Torres said. “So a trend that might start at the margin can proliferate overnight.”

In 2017, 6.5 percent of US households were “unbanked” and lacked a checking or savings account, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp’s latest available national survey.