The president’s Japanese misfire

By Masahiro Matsumura

In an exclusive interview on March 2 with the Sankei Shimbun, a major Japanese newspaper ranked fifth in terms of nationwide circulation, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) significantly troubled the Japanese government, while pleasing the newspaper’s conservative pro-Taiwan readership. Tsai proposed an intergovernmental dialogue about bilateral security cooperation, with a focus on sharing military information.

On March 8, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono flatly rejected the proposal, as there is no diplomatic relationship between Japan and Taiwan, and instead reaffirmed a continuation of existing informal bilateral relations.

Sure enough, this misfire was anticipated. On June 27 last year, Suga cited an identical rationale in giving a blunt nay to a similar proposal by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) that was delivered in an exclusive interview with the same newspaper.

The proposal contradicted Japan’s shifting China policy line, which in October last year saw the two countries holding a summit in Beijing and signing dozens of bilateral agreements.

Behind the shift from confrontation to cooperation, there is an emerging multipolar world consequent on China’s rise and relative the US’ hegemonic decline, which necessitates Japan taking a balance-of-power policy.

No wonder then that a Japan-India summit was held in Tokyo immediately after the Beijing meeting, where very similar agreements were concluded. Evidently, Japan will not antagonize China by openly starting a security dialogue with Taiwan.

This begs the question of why Tsai dared to misfire, most probably intentionally.

Under the evolving security environment in East Asia, there is evidently a strong need for a Japan-Taiwan informal security policy coordination, if not inter-state cooperation, in the context of the Taiwan-US-Japan triangle.

Yet, such coordination has to be conducted in a low-profile and discreet manner through informal channels. Using a newspaper for communication is ineffective and probably counterproductive.

Moreover, the approach indicates that Japanese and Taiwanese diplomatic authorities are reluctant to open a security dialogue through their unofficial representative offices in Tokyo and Taipei.

The state of affairs coincides with Japan’s official position to preclude any inter-state relationship vis-a-vis Taiwan and with Taiwan’s predominant priority to preserve exclusive reliance on the US as sole security guarantor in which Japan may play a secondary role at least and a disturbing role at worst.

Obviously, Tsai is not serious about the security dialogue, at least now.

Nonetheless, it might make sense for Tsai to appeal directly to the Japanese public who would press the government to reinforce the existing informal bilateral relations. Yet, public sentiment toward Taiwan could not be better, with relations very strong and stable.

In contrast, South Korea has recently stepped up its anti-Japan policy line, centered superficially on the so-called historical question, yet perhaps driven materially by China’s overwhelming geopolitical and geoeconomic pull.

Consequently, the Japanese public’s sentiment toward that country could not be worse, which has diverted their attention toward Taiwan. Thus, Tsai’s appeal has produced an extremely marginal impact.