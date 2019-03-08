Poverty reduction relies on reforms and trade growth

By Caroline Freund and Robert Koopman

Just when poverty-reduction efforts around the world were already slowing, recent forecasts indicate that the global economy is heading into a period of deepening uncertainty. That makes measures to boost growth and expand economic opportunity all the more urgent — which is why revitalizing trade must be high on the global policy agenda.

The evidence is clear: as an engine of economic growth and a critical tool for combating poverty, trade works.

With today’s trade tensions, it is easy to lose sight of the progress the world has made over the past few decades of economic integration. Since 1990, more than 1 billion people have lifted themselves out of poverty, owing to growth that was underpinned by trade.

Today, countries are trading more and deepening economic ties even faster than in past decades.

More than 280 trade agreements are in place around the world, compared with just 50 in 1990. Back then, trade as a share of global GDP was about 38 percent; in 2017, it had reached 71 percent.

Open trade is particularly beneficial to the poor, because it reduces the cost of what they buy and raises the price of what they sell. As new research from the World Bank and the WTO makes clear, farmers and manufacturing workers earn more income when their products can reach overseas markets.

In Vietnam, for example, a series of trade reforms in the 1980s and 1990s helped transform the country into an export powerhouse, sharply reducing poverty there. Today, Vietnam’s exports generate 30 percent of its enterprise-sector employment; and its trade-to-GDP ratio — a key indicator of an open economy — is approximately 200 percent, the highest among all middle-income countries.

Likewise, a separate study of manufacturing in 47 African countries found that employees at export-oriented firms earned 16 percent more than workers at non-exporting firms. While men and women working at trading firms received similar wages, men at non-trading firms earned more than women.

Evidence like this demonstrates the promise of open trade, but the poor do not benefit from trade automatically. Our research points to serious challenges.

For example, some groups of workers might lose income as a result of increased import competition, while others encounter “behind the border” barriers — such as limited competition in transportation and distribution, weak infrastructure, or lack of information about new opportunities — that can negate the benefits of trade.

Finally, our research shows that trade can have an uneven impact on the poor, depending on specific circumstances such as access to trade-supporting infrastructure, gender, or whether people live in a rural or urban area.

Such dynamics are clearly discernible in India, where goods produced in rural households face a tariff rate in international markets that is 11 percentage points higher than that for goods produced in urban households.

Similarly, on the border of Laos and Cambodia, women pay higher taxes to customs officials, and their goods are more likely to be quarantined than those that are traded by men.

In Uganda, where 70 percent of the population is employed in agriculture, the low quality and high cost of transportation prevents most producers from getting their products into the hands of foreign customers.

With appropriate trade reforms, governments can loosen such constraints, while also lowering transaction costs, promoting competition and setting clear rules for cross-border commerce.