By Angelique Chrisafis, Kate Connolly and Angela Giuffrida / The Guardian

It was a chastening lesson for any woman tempted to join the cut and thrust of right-wing populism. After Corinna Miazga was elected to the German parliament in 2017 for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, a male colleague suggested she would be better suited to being a pole dancer than a member of parliament.

Miazga did not let it rest, getting her own back by telling a party conference of the lewd intervention by fellow lawmaker Petr Bystron.

“An ‘Argh’ went up in the audience,” she said. “No one could quite believe I’d dared to reveal this. Many people in the AfD were subsequently angry at me. They said: ‘We know you’re cross, but by bringing this into the public arena, you’ll encourage people to say we have a male-female problem in the party.’”

A surge in right-wing populism in Europe over the past 20 years has been largely male-dominated — sometimes characterized as angry white men voting for angry white men, but this is changing.

Angry white women are also emerging as an important constituency. At least half a dozen women lead right-wing, populist European parties, such as Alice Weidel of the AfD and Giorgia Meloni of the Brothers of Italy.

They follow the leads set by Marine Le Pen of France’s National Rally and, before her, Pia Kjaersgaard, cofounder of the rampantly anti-immigration Danish People’s Party, and Norwegian Minister of Finance Siv Jensen, leader of the country’s similarly anti-immigration Progress Party.

A new generation of women aged 20 to 50 are in parliament or local government in countries such as Germany, France and Italy following electoral breakthroughs by right-wing populists.

Women are also taking to the streets. Far-right protests in the UK still tend to be overwhelmingly male, but in continental Europe this is changing.

At protest marches in the eastern German city of Chemnitz last year — following gatherings prompted by the stabbing of a local man, allegedly by two immigrants — the neo-Nazi Pegida group had plenty of women in the rank and file. It was similar at a rally last year of Meloni’s Brothers of Italy.

In France, large numbers of women have taken to the streets as part of the yellow vest anti-government movement, which has attracted people from across the political spectrum from left to far right, some of whom vote Le Pen, and whose slogans often echo the disillusioned anti-elitism of populism.

“There is evidence the gender gap is shrinking in some countries, although it clearly hasn’t disappeared everywhere,” said Eelco Harteveld of the University of Amsterdam.

This raises the question: What do women see in nationalist populism that was once so dominated by patriarchal ideology? What motivates women to elect, support and even stand for parties and movements that shrink away from modern-day feminism?

Conversations with dozens of European women — voters, lawmakers and academics — suggest several elements at play.

Many working-class women feel just as “left behind” as their male counterparts.

The key predictor of a radical-right vote is the level of a person’s education. Although the precarious manual jobs often associated with far-right voters are still largely male preserves, there is also precarious work in the service sector, where women are more numerous, Harteveld said.

Political scientists in France have pointed to the disillusionment of retail staff and supermarket cashiers as a case in point.