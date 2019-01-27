Macron assailed by populists in Italy and at home

By Luke Baker / Reuters, PARIS

Populists and the far right in Italy and France are mounting a multi-pronged assault on French President Emmanuel Macron, hoping to unsettle his centrist, pro-Europe agenda ahead of European Parliament elections in May, while also shoring up their own bases.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini of the right-wing League Party and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio of the populist, anti-establishment Five Star Movement, have sought to rile Macron on a host of inflammatory issues.

Salvini and Di Maio appear to believe that in attacking Macron, a strong Europhile, their core voters in Italy would be motivated. Macron has been upfront in framing the European election as a battle between anti-immigrant nationalists and pro-EU “progressives” like himself.

In the ballot, he hopes to carry the center and, along with allies, potentially build the largest bloc in the European Parliament. The far right and populists believe that they might win a third or more of the vote, shattering traditional power bases.

With vocal support for France’s often violent “Yellow Vests” movement and suggestions that Macron’s administration is driving neo-colonialism in Africa, the Italian duo have ignored the convention of not interfering in another country’s politics.

The rise in tension shows how divisive the May 23 to 26 election is set to be, and hints at shifts in Europe’s political landscape that resemble populism in the US, with fringe parties looking to overturn centrists such as Macron.

Macron and his ministers have mostly claimed the high ground, ignoring many of the Italian politicians’ charges, while issuing flat responses to others.

However, on Tuesday, angered by Di Maio’s accusations that Paris is worsening poverty in Africa and encouraging migration to Europe, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs took the unusual step of calling in Italy’s ambassador.

On Wednesday, the ministry went further, dismissing Salvini’s claims that Macron is unpopular and his hope that Macron’s En Marche movement would lose in the European ballot.

“These unfounded statements should be read in the context of domestic Italian politics,” French Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said. “They are unacceptable.”

In the French National Assembly, French Minister for European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau said that Salvini was playing to a domestic audience and would have no impact in France.

“We’re not going to be drawn into a stupidity contest,” she said.

Asked if Macron had spoken about Salvini and Di Maio at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said: “No, because we only discuss issues that are important to the country.”

While Salvini has long been an outspoken critic of Macron, the assault by Di Maio is relatively new and is a sign of the problems that his Five-Star Movement is having domestically, where it has been falling in polls ahead of the EU vote.

The Five-Star Movement is seeking new alliances within the EU and sees France’s “Yellow Vests,” who have said that they would run candidates in the election, as a potential ally.

“Similar to other European governments, the French government is now mostly interested in protecting the interests of the elites and the privileged, but not of the people,” Di Maio wrote earlier this month. “Yellow Vests, don’t give up!”