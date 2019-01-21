Chinese middle-class buyers turn cautious as slow growth and trade dispute dent trust

By Lily Kuo / The Guardian, BEIJING

Few people are shopping at the Beijing Yintai Center, a high-end mall in the Chinese capital’s central business district. Store clerks say foot traffic has been low, even when holiday discounts were offered. Office workers walk past empty shops like Hermes, Dolce & Gabbana and Cartier, eating fruit they have brought for lunch.

Li Xin, 33, who works for a security company nearby, likes to check out the selection of handbags. Her favorites are Chanel and Tom Ford, but recently, she has decided to cut back.

“This year I didn’t buy any new bags, because everyone has been saying: ‘Winter is coming,’” she said.

For the many businesses that depend on the spending power of China’s middle class, winter has already arrived. After decades of breakneck growth, the world’s second-largest economy is slowing down and Chinese consumers are feeling the pinch.

As their country goes into what could be its slowest year of growth in decades, at just more than 6 percent, Chinese residents face rising living costs and debt, stagnating wages and worries about job security.

Many have seen their savings wiped out in peer-to-peer lending scams as Chinese stocks reached new lows last year and as the property market, the largest store of household wealth in China, declined.

As a result, Chinese shoppers are abandoning iPhones for cheaper Chinese phone brands, buying fewer Swiss watches and traveling less. Many couples have decided against having a second child because of the cost.

The term “consumption downgrade” has become popular online, as netizens swap advice about how to save money.

China’s slowdown is the result of a government campaign to rein in excessive debt and calm property prices.

“Then came the trade war, which hasn’t had a huge direct effect on the economy, but has eliminated the sense of certainty and stability central to business and consumer confidence,” Scott Kennedy of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington said.

What Chinese consumers can spend matters. Domestic consumption accounted for a little more than three-quarters of economic growth last year. As manufacturing and trade are hit by the US tariffs, the country’s policymakers are looking to its citizens to offset those losses.

“Consumer spending plays a very important role. If it falls, the impact on the economy will be large,” said Ye Tan, an independent economist and analyst based in Shanghai.

In theory, spending begets more spending as companies take more orders, produce more, and workers go home with more money in their pockets, Ye said.

“The whole process forms a virtuous cycle and people will have more confidence,” she said. “Confidence is really important.”

Yet confidence is thin on the ground. The core areas of Chinese consumption — property, durable goods such as electronics, and cars — have all seen sharp declines over the past year.

Last year, car sales contracted in China, the world’s largest auto market, for the first time since 1990. Retail sales in November last year grew at their weakest rate in 15 years.

At least one in five apartments in China are empty, according to Gan Li (甘犁), a professor at Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in Chengdu.

International companies that rely on Chinese shoppers have begun to sound the alarm. Apple issued its first profit warning since 2002 on the back of slowing demand in China.