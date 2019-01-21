Humans’ future focus will save globalization

By Lee Howell

Will global cooperation finally emerge from the doldrums this year? The international community’s recent agreement on a “rulebook” for implementing the Paris climate agreement seems to offer some hope, but opinion polls show that many remain concerned that a global economic recession or major geopolitical crisis could test the international system’s resilience. And it is not at all clear that the system will pass.

As it stands, perhaps the biggest barriers to international cooperation are political. Over the past few years, there has been an intensifying backlash against international cooperation, rooted partly in fears — stoked by populist political leaders in many countries — that transnational “elites” are trying to impose “globalism”: an “ideology that prioritizes the neoliberal global order over national interests.”

However, perspectives that refute this narrative seem to be gaining ground. Many world leaders believe that the Western countries squandered their influence over the international system by intervening politically and militarily in the affairs of others without any clear endgame.

Some also say that the global elite has only pretended to pursue socioeconomic change, while actually maintaining a status quo that has benefited it.

However, many believe that now, the vertical hierarchies that have long sustained the global order are being disrupted by the growing political and economic influence of horizontal networks. Even the US, it is often claimed, has moved from supporting the multilateral system to undermining it.

Yet, although belief in globalism — a top-down conspiracy to impose an international system that trumps national sovereignty — might be dead, globalization is alive and well.

As historian Yuval Noah Harari put it in his book Sapiens, history continues to move “slowly in the direction of global unity.”

An effective and resilient international order, comprising strong nation-states, thus remains essential.

World leaders do not question the need for such an order. Rather, the major political challenge to global cooperation lies in managing our diversified and pluralistic world within the established institutional architecture, while overcoming the tendency among some to associate any effort to shape globalization with globalism, internationalism or imperialism.

What would it take to build a more resilient system, capable of withstanding sudden shocks while maintaining its core functions? The answer is not cut and dried. While there has been important recent research into what makes a person resilient, there is no clear overarching explanation of what makes a resilient country or international system.

Nonetheless, humans seem to have a predisposition toward building broad organizing systems. In Sapiens, Harari chronicles efforts by merchants, prophets and conquerors, over millennia, to “establish an order that would be applicable for everyone everywhere.”

This leads him to the observation that humans are the only social animal “guided by the interests of the entire species to which it belongs.”

In practical terms, an updated international order must account for the four distinct developments that characterize the latest incarnation of globalization.

First, the world is moving toward a multipolar system, in which the US is no longer the dominant international force.