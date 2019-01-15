US approving requests to bring in child brides

By Colleen Long / AP, WASHINGTON

Thousands of requests by men to bring in child and adolescent brides to live in the US were approved over the past decade, according to government data obtained by The Associated Press (AP). In one case, a 49-year-old man applied for admission for a 15-year-old girl.

The approvals are legal: The Immigration and Nationality Act does not set minimum age requirements for the person making the request or for that person’s spouse or fiancee. By contrast, to bring in a parent from overseas, a petitioner has to be at least 21 years old.

In weighing petitions, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) goes by whether the marriage is legal in the spouse or fiancee’s home country and then whether the marriage would be legal in the state where the petitioner lives.

The data raise questions about whether the US immigration system might be enabling forced marriage and about how US laws might be compounding the problem, despite efforts to limit child and forced marriage.

Marriage between adults and minors is not uncommon in the US, and most states allow children to marry, with some restrictions.

There were more than 5,000 cases of adults petitioning on behalf of minors and nearly 3,000 examples of minors seeking to bring in older spouses or fiances, according to the data requested by the US Senate Homeland Security Committee in 2017 and compiled into a report.

The approval is the first of a two-step visa process, and USCIS said it has taken steps to better flag and vet the petitions.

Some victims of forced marriage said that the lure of a US passport combined with lax US marriage laws are partly fueling the petitions.

“My sunshine was snatched from my life,” said Naila Amin, a dual citizen born in Pakistan who grew up in New York City.

She was forcibly married at 13 in Pakistan and later applied for papers for her 26-year-old husband to come to the US at the behest of her family. She was forced for a time to live in Pakistan with him, where, she said, she was sexually assaulted and beaten. She came back to the US and he was to follow.

“People die to come to America,” she said. “I was a passport to him. They all wanted him here and that was the way to do it.”

Amin, now 29, said she was betrothed when she was just eight and he was 21.

The petition she submitted after her marriage was approved by US immigration officials, but he never came to the country, in part because she ran away from home.

She said the ordeal cost her a childhood.

She was in and out of foster care and group homes, and it took a while to get her life on track.

“I was a child. I want to know: Why weren’t any red flags raised? Whoever was processing this application, they don’t look at it? They don’t think?” Amin asked.

Fraidy Reiss, who campaigns against coerced marriage as head of a group called Unchained at Last, has scores of similar anecdotes: An underage girl was brought to the US as part of an arranged marriage and eventually was dropped at the airport and left there after she miscarried. Another was married at 16 overseas and was forced to bring an abusive husband.

Reiss said immigration status is often held over their heads as a tool to keep them in line.

There is a two-step process for obtaining US immigration visas and green cards. Petitions are first considered by USCIS. If granted, they must be approved by the US Department of State. Overall, there were 3.5 million petitions received from budget years 2007 through 2017.