By Rebecca Solnit / The Guardian

If you took your history lessons from the street names and the names of bridges and buildings, rivers and towns, you would believe men, mostly white Protestants, did nearly everything that ever mattered. However, that is slowly changing: Our public landscape is undergoing a deep transformation — and it reflects the shift that is under way in our society, from Alaska to Florida. It is not enough or comprehensive or complete — but it is a beautiful start and a powerful foundation for more change to come.

Last spring, New York City removed a statue of racist gynecologist J. Marion Sims from Central Park, and in the fall, the city announced that a statue to Shirley Chisolm, the first black woman to serve in the US Congress, is to be erected in Brooklyn.

San Francisco in fall removed a much-loathed monument that showed a Native American man being dominated by a Spanish priest. A month later, the city renamed the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport after the Jewish gay rights leader Harvey Milk.

Confederate statues have been coming down in many states, too, and in their place we are seeing monuments that tell a different story. Last spring, a vast monument to victims of lynching opened in Montgomery, Alabama. Atlanta renamed Confederate Avenue in fall, and this year a private campaign completed fundraising for a Chicago statue of journalist and civil rights activist Ida B Wells , born in slavery in 1862.

When Baltimore took down Confederate statues over the summer, the city renamed one area the Harriet Tubman Grove, literally switching sides in the civil war, from pro-slavery Stonewall Jackson and Robert E Lee to the most famous heroine of the Underground Railroad.

Another Tubman statue is going up in Auburn, New York. Dallas took down a statue of Lee and New Orleans did the same the year before, removing four Confederate monuments in all amid controversy and threats.

I never expected to see what I did last spring: the breathtaking spectacle of the 5m column at the center of New Orleans’s Lee Circle without the 5m tall Confederate leader atop it.

What does this all mean? Statues and names are not in themselves human rights or equal access or a substitute for it, but they are crucial parts of the built environment, ones that tell us who matters, who decides, who will be remembered. They furnish our imaginations. They also shape the sense of the past that we call on when we decide what future to choose and who to value and listen to in the present. When we decide who “we” is. That this is all changing signifies several things.

Who “we” is is crucial to any place, and a monument that celebrates pioneers or Indian killers — as so many across the west do — classifies Native people as outsiders and enemies.

A place that honors only men defines women as nobodies. Colonizers often begin by renaming the places they have arrived in; victors erect statues to themselves and their version of history.

We often talk about such symbols as though their primary impact is on the people it mirrors — that the prime beneficiary of, say, a school named after Rosa Parks is black children and particularly black girls, but such representation also matters for those who are not black or female.

When you look at white men enraged and indignant at having to share the stage with others, you see the consequences of their formation in a world centered on white men. It is bad for them too. You can see what is going on in public squares and street names as a rough equivalent to #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter and idle no more: a shift in whose voice is heard and whose life valued.