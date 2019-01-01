The political flashpoints to watch in the new year

By Marc Champion / Bloomberg

The world is changing fast and this year promises to be another bewildering and chaotic one.

The rise of China in the east and populists in the West means that, by the middle of last year, economies run by mainstream democratic parties accounted for just one-third of the G20’s combined GDP, down from 83 percent in 2007, according to Bloomberg Economics.

And that was before the election of two more populists: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro.

“In 20 years I haven’t operated in an environment like this, ever, because there were always safe havens before. Countries we thought easy to predict are becoming harder to read now,” said Claire Simpson, global claims director at Willis Tower Watson PLC, a global risk advisory and insurance company.

Whether this upheaval is due to a technological revolution, income inequality, a clash of civilizations or Western arrogance, the trend is set to continue. This year, a number of these transitions from the post-Cold War era have the potential to come to a head, each carrying “worst case” risks.

A calendar of some of the key moments to watch, organized by topic:

NEW ARMS RACE

On Dec. 4, US President Donald Trump gave Russia 60 days to comply with the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty or see Washington trigger a six-month notice period to end its commitments not to produce land-based missiles and launchers with a range of 500km to 5,500km.

The 1987 treaty was negotiated between the US and the former Soviet Union to dismantle thousands of middle-range nuclear missiles in Europe. Shorter trajectories made them hard to respond to and therefore destabilizing. That remains true today, but non-signatory China was not covered and now has a large arsenal of such missiles.

Russia has said that it has not breached the treaty’s terms.

Worst case: The US exits and Russia points previously banned missiles at its Western neighbors, supercharging an arms race in high-tech weapons already underway, and tossing a political grenade into NATO as the US, and eastern and western European members divide over whether to respond in kind.

Risk of INF treaty collapse: High. Risk of new nuclear arms race in Europe: Medium.

RUSSIA

A survey held last year for Willis Towers Watson found that its larger clients suffered the most losses in Russia, often as a result of sanctions. So, Russia gets its own category. The Kremlin might have given up on cultivating Trump after he canceled two meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin toward the end of the year.

Russia’s meddling in foreign elections, and its efforts to extend influence in the Balkans and former Soviet republics look set to continue, with further US sanctions in response. A summit between the nations’ leaders in Washington, previously floated for this year, appears to be in jeopardy, although they could potentially meet at the next G20 summit in Japan in June.

Trump’s sudden decisions to pull US troops out of Syria and Afghanistan — longstanding Russian demands — and the departure today of US secretary of defense James Mattis, a Russia hawk, won praise from the Kremlin, but officials there remain skeptical that a genuine detente is possible.

Worst case: US-Russian relations descend into open hostility, affecting arms control and areas where they had until now been able to cooperate.