Saudi Arabian prince’s reform: Cars, concerts, but no criticism

By Aya Batrawy / AP, RIYADH

Women, some without headscarves, drove themselves to a Formula E race where thousands of young Saudi Arabians and hundreds of international visitors partied into the night at concerts by Enrique Iglesias, The Black Eyed Peas and DJ David Guetta.

It is a vision of Saudi Arabia that epitomizes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s top-down reform efforts.

The spectacle would have been unthinkable until recently in the ultra-conservative kingdom where religious police used to enforce strict gender segregation, scolded women for not covering their hair and barged into restaurants to demand music be turned off.

The concerts and car race cap several months of profound change in Saudi Arabia, including the opening of the first movie theater in April and the lifting of the world’s only ban on women driving in June, but there is a hard limit to the reforms — as revealed by the brutal killing of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi Arabian agents close to the crown prince in October and the reported torture of several women’s rights activists in detention.

While the arena for fun is widening, the space for political engagement and dissent has virtually disappeared.

The 33-year-old crown prince, backed by his father, King Salman, presides over a nation where he alone defines the pace and scope of change.

It is difficult to gauge the prince’s domestic popularity, given the reservations and fear many have of criticizing the leadership, but his reforms are popular among young Saudi Arabians, who believe their cities should offer some of the glitz and entertainment of neighboring Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

“This is a major change in Saudi Arabia and we are proud of it,” said Abdelrahman al-Mahmoud, 29, a spectator at the Formula E race in the capital, Riyadh.

He expressed pride in a nation he feels is finally coming into its own.

When asked about the crown prince, al-Mahmoud described him as “the most popular guy” in Saudi Arabia.

Pressed for his thoughts on Khashoggi’s killing, he tensed up, like other Saudis interviewed at the race, and said he came to enjoy the day and did not want to discuss politics.

The death of Khashoggi, who was killed and dismembered inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, seemed a world away from the carefree atmosphere at the race where concert-goers belted out Long Live Salman to house beats remixed by Guetta.

Meanwhile, on the other side of town, three prominent women’s rights activists are being held in Riyadh’s Ha’ir Prison.

They were arrested in May, enduring abuse and torture at the hands of masked interrogators in the Red Sea city of Jiddah before being transferred to Riyadh this month.

The women, among more than a dozen female activists being held, were whipped and caned on their backs and thighs, and electrocuted, according to five people with knowledge of their treatment.

All spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal and to protect personal details about the detainees.

They said some of the women were forcibly touched and kissed, at least one was water-boarded, and one attempted suicide during confinement.

They said one woman was threatened with being raped, killed and dumped in a ditch, allegedly by a senior official wearing a mask. The detainee purportedly recognized him by some of his features.

The allegation could not be confirmed independently.