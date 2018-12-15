Final sovereignty transfer needed

By HoonTing 雲程

Taiwan is a successful example of transformation from authoritarian rule to democracy, but the nation still lacks the foundation for implementing true rule of law. Due to the confusion resulting from the Republic of China’s (ROC) Constitution, the consolidation of Taiwanese democracy has encountered problems that are hard to solve, and the nation is constantly bullied by China without being able to fight back.

In terms of its content, the Constitution was originally intended for China, which makes it inappropriate for Taiwan. Rendered ineffective for decades by the Temporary Provisions Effective During the Period of National Mobilization for Suppression of the Communist Rebellion (動員戡亂時期臨時條款), which served the needs of the military government, the Constitution was — absurdly — only restored after Taiwan’s democratization.

The restoration was quickly followed by numerous piecemeal amendments aimed at making the Constitution conform to local needs, but the amendments only created an awkward situation that blurs authority and responsibility.

For example, the president is in charge of national security and foreign affairs, but does not need to answer to the legislature. The president can also call meetings between the heads of the Legislative Yuan, Executive Yuan and Judicial Yuan to resolve disputes between the branches of government.

Bypassing the separation of powers in this manner hampers the consolidation of Taiwan’s democracy.

In terms of legitimacy, the Constitution was enacted by the citizens of China in 1946 and took effect the following year. It was originally a Chinese constitution.

Before the San Francisco Peace Treaty was signed, Taiwan was still the territory of an enemy state waiting for reconstruction, while its status remained undecided and its people continued to be Japanese citizens, so how did they enact a Chinese constitution?

If Taiwanese could not enact a Chinese constitution, how could they be ruled by such a constitution?

In 1949, the constitution was replaced in China by a new provisional constitution, namely the Common Program of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. The People’s Republic of China’s current constitution is the fourth version since 1954 and this version has already been amended five times.

Theoretically speaking, the ROC Constitution was already abolished by its constituents — the Chinese public — in 1949. Absurdly, this historical document with no binding power, which in theory has no legitimacy when it comes to governing and administering Taiwan, is still used to guide the everyday operations of the government. How absurd is that?

There is an immense discrepancy between the theory and the reality of Taiwanese democracy. Finding a theoretical foundation for reality is a political issue with extremely profound implications.

After the Pacific War ended, Taiwan, South Korea and other Japanese colonial possessions were placed under military occupation by the Allied powers, which appointed generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) to occupy Taiwan in their name, establish a military government, and embark on economic rehabilitation and political reconstruction. Meanwhile, Taiwanese were waiting for a peace treaty that would determine their future.

According to the Potsdam Agreement, signed on Aug. 2, 1945, the rationale behind the Allied powers’ military occupation of Germany was to transform the Axis powers’ militarist administrations into modern democratic and free societies valuing human rights. This was also the principle for occupuying and establishing military governments in the former Japanese Empire.