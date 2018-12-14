A better way to fund retirement

By Emilio Venezian

I disagree with professor Martin Feldstein’s views on many points (How to rescue social security in an aging world,” Dec. 3, page 7). I do agree that most pay-as-you-go (PAYG) systems are in trouble. Some of the troubles come from the design of PAYG systems and some come from the way in which they are implemented. An open discussion of these aspects appears to be needed.

Launching a system to fund retirement brings the challenge of adequately funding the system, requiring either a large supply of funds or a substantial source of income.

Germany — the first country to adopt PAYG — in 1881 opted for a system in which employers, employees and general tax revenue funded payments for new retirees who had contributed little or nothing to their retirement account.

Much later, other countries followed that lead, but a few opted for fully funded systems, in which workers and their employers contribute to their individual accounts with the provision that the funds revert to the social security system in the event that they die before reaching retirement age.

The second system is flawed in that people who retire soon after its adoption would get little or no pension, while the first system must rely in perpetuity on a stable structure of employment, inflation, demographic change and mortality.

Feldstein focuses only on PAYG systems and pays virtually no attention to the need to forecast changes in factors that might be assumed as stable to make such systems operate smoothly. I think this is misguided.

The usual way in which mortality is forecast is flawed. Forecasts are based on the traditional use of “period life tables,” which are based on demographic data in a given year and the number of deaths in that year.

That by itself is a problem: If the period table for 2010 were used to forecast death rates for 2050, then the assumption is that people who die at, say, age 90 in 2050 are the same as people who died in 2010 at age 90. However, the former would have been born in 1960 and the latter in 1920. Is it certain that changes in the healthcare system, the social hygiene system and the standard of living would have had no effect on mortality?

If there are such effects, the period tables are bound to overestimate mortality, underestimate longevity and thus lead to bad outcomes for social security systems, even if all other factors are kept under control. What is worse, the assumptions used to construct period life tables bias the estimates even more.

For example, it is usually assumed that there is a “maximum age” beyond which nobody survives. For many years, Taiwanese life tables assumed that nobody reached their 61st birthday. A few years ago, local media reported a surprisingly large increase in longevity. Nobody reported that the calculation was based on the revised assumption that the maximum age was 85 and this accounted for most of the reported increase.

Most other assumptions in the calculations work in the same direction and, on balance, longevity estimates are too low. The use of period life tables has contributed to chronic underfunding of both PAYG and fully funded systems.

Cohort life tables, which are based on tracking lifespans for people born in particular calendar years, are much less prone to such distortions, but rely on forecasting methods, because data on recent cohorts is necessarily incomplete. They should generally be preferred, because the errors in forecasting are random whereas the errors in period life tables are chronically biased.