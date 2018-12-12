Climate goals at risk from China’s offloading of coal

By Marlowe Hood / AFP, PARIS

Even as China struggles to curb domestic coal-fired power and the deadly pollution it produces, the world’s top carbon emitter is aggressively exporting the same troubled technology to Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The carbon dioxide emissions from Chinese-backed plants could cripple global efforts to rein in global warming caused by the burning of fossil fuels — especially coal, analysts said.

“China is a world leader in terms of embracing the policy and investment needs to progressively decarbonize its economy,” Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) director of energy finance studies Tim Buckley said. “But internationally, China continues to invest in a range of coal project in direct contradiction to its domestic energy strategy.”

Globally, coal use accounts for 40 percent of carbon dioxide emissions and is on the rise after declining slightly from 2014 to 2016. More than two-fifths of the world’s electricity is generated by coal-fired power, nearly double the share of natural gas and 15 times as much as solar and wind combined.

One-quarter of coal plants in the planning stage or under construction outside China are backed by Chinese state-owned financial institutions and corporations, according to research by the IEEFA, an energy finance think tank based in Cleveland, Ohio.

Remove India from the picture and the share of coal development supported by China rises to more than one-third.

“The risk is locking these countries into something that won’t be good for them in the long run and that is incompatible with the Paris climate agreement’s temperature goals,” said Christine Shearer, an energy analyst for CoalSwarm and lead author of the research, which is slated for publication later this month.

Many of the recipients of China’s largesse — Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, Zimbabwe and a half-dozen others — have little or no coal-fired power and no coal to fuel future plants.

“That means they will have to build import infrastructure, or even coal mines,” Shearer told reporters.

The 2015 Paris treaty calls for capping global warming at “well under” 2°C and a landmark report by the UN’s climate science panel last month said that even the 2°C target might not be ambitious enough to avert catastrophic impacts.

With only one 1°C of warming so far, the planet has seen a crescendo of lethal heat waves, flooding, drought and storm surges made worse by rising seas.

Yet, Chinese banks and investment agencies have committed more than US$21 billion to developing 31 gigawatts (GW) of coal-fired capacity in a dozen countries, and an additional US$15 billion is on offer to support projects that would generate 71GW in 24 nations, for a total of more than 101GW, the IEEFA found.

Worldwide, there are nearly 2,500 30 megawatt or larger coal-fired stations in operation, with a combined capacity of about 2,000GW, according to the Global Coal Plant Tracker.

“A glut of new coal infrastructure would bury our chances of keeping global warming well below 2°C,” Heffa Schuecking, director of Urgewald, an environmental non-governmental organization based in Germany that tracks the coal sector, told reporters. “The Chinese government needs to stop bankrolling new coal plants both at home and abroad.”

Any pathway to a 1.5°C world — even one that allows for “overshooting” the target and depends heavily on extracting carbon dioxide from the air — requires the near elimination of coal from the energy mix by mid-century, the UN has said.