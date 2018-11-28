Charge of the chatbots: How to tell who is human online — Part II

By Tim Adams / The Observer

At present the feasibility of a truly conversational chatbot — one that can understand the context of any conversational gambit, pick up tonal ambiguities and retain a sense of how the discussion is evolving — is still a long way off.

The new generation of chatbots might be good at answering direct questions or interrupting debates, but they are ill-equipped to sustain coherence over a range of subjects.

What they might soon be capable of is maintaining short bursts of plausible dialogue with a predetermined narrative.

In a paper in the MIT Review, Neudert suggested that in the near future, such “conversational bots might seek out susceptible users and approach them over private chat channels. They’ll eloquently navigate conversations and analyze a user’s data to deliver customized propaganda.”

In this scenario, and judging by what is already happening, the bots would have the capacity to “point people towards extremist viewpoints, counter arguments in a conversational manner [and] attack individuals with scripted hate speech, overwhelm them with spam, or get their accounts shut down by reporting their content as abusive.”

Of course all of this will be done by a voice that engages one on one, that talks just to us.

There are a number of fast-growing companies that are beginning offer the kind of technology that Neudert describes as a legitimate marketing tool.

Several are official partners of Facebook to use its Messenger service.

They include the market-leading Russian-based company Chatfuel, which has enabled thousands of organizations to build Messenger chatbots, including headline acts, such as the NFL and the British Labour Party, and a number of smaller operations, such as Berlin-based Spectrm, which has created Messenger chatbots for the likes of CNN and Red Bull.

I spoke to Max Koziolek, one of the founders of Spectrm, who is (predictably) evangelical about the new way of businesses speaking “like a friend” to their users and customers.

Using a combination of natural language data and human input, Spectrm has created bots that can already converse on a narrow range of subject matter.

“On a specialist subject you can now get to 85 percent of queries pretty fast,” Koziolek said, “and then you will have the long tail, all those surprise questions which take ages to get right. But if you are making something to answer queries about Red Bull, for example, does it really need to know who is the chancellor of Germany?”

One of the most successful chatbots that Spectrm has created was a public health initiative to advise on the morning-after contraceptive pill.

“It is one of those times when someone might prefer to speak to a bot than a human because they are a bit embarrassed,” Koziolek said. “They talk to the bot about what they should do about having had unprotected sex and it understands naturally 75 percent of queries, even if they are writing in a language which is not very clear.”

Within a year of listening and learning, he is confident that capacity will have increased to nearly 100 percent.

Increasingly we will become used to almost every entity in our lives “talking to us as if it is a friend,” he said, a relationship that will require certain rules of engagement. “If you send messages after 11pm, that’s bad. And also if you send too many. I wouldn’t send more than two messages a day as a publisher, for example. It’s a very intimate space. A friend is sending me relevant information and at the right time.”