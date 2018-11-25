US national parks: How tourists are loving nature to death — Part II

By Charlotte Simmonds, et al / The Guardian

Technological transformation is having unexpected consequences on the landscapes that surround US national parks, too.

In Utah, visitors are arriving in remarkable numbers to admire its photogenic landscapes — turning Zion, Bryce Canyon and Arches into some of the busiest in the country.

However, the increasing squeeze has pushed many to seek thrills elsewhere.

Take Kanarraville Falls, just an hour outside southern Zion.

Visitors traverse a narrow, twisting canyon carved through pink-purple sandstone along a series of makeshift ladders, finally arriving at a beautiful waterfall: a taste of Zion’s magical slot canyons, but without the crowds. Or at least it used to be.

Social media has been blamed for ruining Kanarraville Falls, once a hidden gem, but now featured in countless Instagram posts.

Bottlenecks can back up for an hour or more at the ladders, rescue teams are dispatched regularly to retrieve injured hikers, and stream banks are eroding and littered with trash.

For the nearby town of Kanarraville (population 378), the situation has become untenable. Visitors, who routinely double the town’s population, are tramping through a watershed the town taps for drinking water.

“The environment can’t handle that many people walking in and out of there,” said Tyler Allred, a town council member. “It needs a chance to recover.”

Kanarraville leaders are doing what they can: The town now charges a US$9-per-head fee for hikers, thanks to an arrangement with the state and federal officials.

It is an experiment that could be replicated elsewhere.

However, so far the fee has not done much to slow daily traffic, according to Allred.

Annual visitation last year was estimated at between 40,000 and 60,000. The next step may be to impose a daily limit on visitors.

TROUBLE FOR TOWNS

Kanarraville not the only town where tourism is taking a toll. Moab, outside Arches, has become a byword for congestion.

In California, locals bemoan the Airbnb-ification of Joshua Tree — an artsy, isolated desert community now overrun by out-of-towners fond of drones and late-night parties.

In Estes Park, just outside the entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, the problems have become especially acute. It is only 90 minutes from the fast-growing city of Denver, and urbanites flock here in droves for the alpine tundra and soaring, snow-capped mountains.

In the summer months, Estes balloons from its winter population of about 7,000 to a barely contained mass of as many as 3 million people who stream through downtown in search of themed T-shirts, Native American trinkets and a brew pub libation.

For 82-year-old Paula Steige, the crush is almost unbearable. Traffic makes getting around downtown a logistical ordeal and solutions offered by the town — including free shuttle buses — offer only minor relief.

“Oftentimes it seems we are in crisis mode, just trying to figure out how to get around. It’s especially bad for people trying to get to and from the park,” Steige said. “And there just doesn’t seem to be a solution to all the overcrowding.”

Steige cannot join those longtime residents who escape to other locales during the summer because she owns and operates the Macdonald Book Shop, started by her grandparents in 1908.

She also knows that, like other shop owners, she owes her livelihood to the nearby national park.