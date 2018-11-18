The Liberity TImes Editorial: Ma’s new ‘noes’ go against the tide

When Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was president, he sought to hoodwink the public and Taiwan’s allies, especially the US, by proposing a “three noes” policy of “no unification, no independence and no use of force.”

On Wednesday last week, he came up with a new version of the “three noes” that calls instead for “not excluding unification, not supporting Taiwanese independence and not using force.”

In the same speech, he proposed the following ideas, which would make relations between Taiwan and China look even more like matters of domestic policy: “For cross-strait relations to improve, the two sides must engage in consultations. We cannot use the US, Japan or any other third party as a proxy. Relying on a third party to intervene in cross-strait consultations could be unhelpful or even have a negative effect.”

Ma’s Chinese dream is close to that of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), but compared with the Taiwanese dream cherished by the majority of people in this nation, it might as well be in a parallel universe.

China never stopped bullying Taiwan, even when Ma was president. The illusion of cross-strait peace that existed during his presidency was actually a bubble inflated on condition of Ma’s acceptance that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to “one China.”

The results of the 2016 presidential and legislative elections once again showed that mainstream public opinion rejects the political blackmail that China uses to pressure Taiwan into accepting the so-called “1992 consensus.”

The election results burst the bubble blown by Ma’s Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and Xi’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and the bursting of this bubble is the main reason cross-strait relations are in a stalemate.

Xi is now engaging in cutthroat competition with Taiwan for the allegiance of its diplomatic allies. He has dispatched Chinese aircraft and warships to harass Taiwan by flying and sailing around it, and Beijing is using its influence to obstruct Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

During his presidency, Ma declared a “diplomatic truce” with China, as well as a military one, while accepting the model of taking part in international organizations as an observer using the name “Chinese Taipei.” However, the events of the past two years show that these “checks” could only change hands between the KMT and the CCP, and now that a different party is in office, those checks bounce.

The illusion of economic prosperity maintained by the KMT and CCP between 2008 and 2016 was just as bogus, as most of the profits were channeled to China. Since then, China has revealed its true political face by reducing the numbers of Chinese tourists to Taiwan and buying less Taiwanese produce.

In their campaigns for the nine-in-one elections on Saturday, KMT candidates and spokespeople have been blaming the cross-strait stalemate for keeping certain cities and counties “old and poor,” but surely it is more in line with market mechanisms to dispense with bogus prosperity and let business get back to normal.

Having been rejected by voters in 2016, Ma’s political line was soon also made irrelevant by the US government’s strategic shift. Shortly before his inauguration as US president, Donald Trump referred to Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as “the president of Taiwan,” and he has accused China of trying to change the “status quo” across the Taiwan Strait.