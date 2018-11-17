Revamping Taiwan-US relations

By Parris Chang 張旭成

On June 12, when the world was transfixed on the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, a major ceremony was taking place in Taipei to mark the opening of a new diplomatic complex of great geopolitical significance. Occupying 6.5 hectares, with a cost of US$225 million, the new five-story American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) is the biggest diplomatic compound in Asia, bigger even than the US embassy in Beijing.

An official US government delegation, headed by US Assistant Secretary of State Marie Royce, took part in the ceremony.

“The AIT’s new home is both a tangible symbol that reflects the strength of our ties and a state-of-the-art facility that will make possible even greater cooperation for years to come,” Royce said at the ceremony, which was attended by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九).

In her capacity as a senior US Department of State official, Royce added: “As free and open democracies, we have an obligation to work with one another to defend our values and protect our joint interest.”

Almost 40 years have elapsed since then-US president Jimmy Carter normalized relations with the People’s Republic of China (PRC), severed diplomatic ties with the Republic of China (ROC) and terminated the US-ROC Mutual Defense Treaty in 1979.

However, the US Congress provided staunch bipartisan support to Taiwan and enacted the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) over Carter’s objection and amid China’s protests.

The TRA contains provisions committing the US to Taiwan’s security and restoring a semblance of sovereignty to Taiwan’s status. It authorizes the US to provide Taiwan with “such defense articles and defense services in such quantity as may be necessary” for national defense and declares an intention to “resist any resort of force” against Taiwanese.

However, in a joint communique with China in August 1982, then-US secretary of state Alexander Haig accepted Beijing’s demands to freeze the quality and quantity of weaponry Taiwan could purchase and gradually reduce arms sales to Taiwan. The communique was a direct contravention of the TRA and made huge concessions to the PRC.

An outraged then-US president Ronald Reagan forced Haig to step down and took actions to reassure Taiwan.

Through then-AIT director James Lilley, Reagan conveyed to then-president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) the “six assurances” that the US would not terminate arms sales to Taiwan, would not consult with the PRC on arms sales, would not undertake the role of mediator between Taiwan and China, would not pressure Taiwan to negotiate with China, would not revise the TRA and would not change its position regarding Taiwan’s sovereignty — namely, the US would not accept China’s claim over Taiwan.

To appease the PRC, US administrations were unable and/or unwilling to faithfully implemented the provisions of the TRA and the “six assurances.”

The first Taiwan Policy Review under then-US president Bill Clinton in 1994, which initiated a new policy not to support Taiwan’s membership in any state-based international organization, also contradicted the TRA.

According to Section 4(D) of the TRA: “Nothing in this act may be construed as a basis for supporting the exclusion or expulsion of Taiwan from ... any international organization.”