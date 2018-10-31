Private university boards in decline

By Lin Terng-yaw 林騰鷂

The Ministry of Education has been involved in one crisis after the other. After its objection to National Taiwan University president-elect Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔), it became embroiled in another uproar involving the election of a Kaohsiung Medical University (KMU) president.

Then-KMU president-elect Jong Yuh-jyh (鍾育志) was unable to assume the post in August, as the ministry had disqualified three doctors teaching at the university from serving as board members. After they resigned from their teaching jobs, the doctors were re-elected to the board, which last month again chose Jong as university president.

By allowing this to happen, the ministry has let the family members of late Kaohsiung mayor Frank Chen (陳啟川) to continue their more than six-decade dominance over the operations of the university. No wonder some alumni have said that the Chen family is reminiscent of North Korea’s Kim dynasty.

The problem of private university boards being dominated by certain families for decades is not limited to KMU. It occurs in most private universities. These have, over time, become a destabilizing element in society, which is detrimental to education.

According to data from the ministry and unew.com.tw, the category “tuition and fees” accounts for up to 54 and 69 percent of revenue at private universities and private technical colleges respectively.

The figures are much higher than that of public universities at 18 percent and public technical colleges at 31 percent.

Although private universities are inferior to public institutions in terms of lecturers, equipment and academic achievement, the ministry still allows the former to corrupt education by overcharging their students.

Private universities were founded mostly to address gaps in the provision of public education, such as for women and disabled people.

In the past, they were mostly free of charge and even provided free accommodation to students. That is why when the Private School Act (私立學校法) was promulgated in 1974, Article 1 stated that the act aims to encourage people to “make donations” to establish private universities.

However, the nature of private universities has changed, as the amended Article 1 states that the act has been formulated to encourage people to establish private universities — without mentioning donations.

As a result, private universities have replaced the role of public institutions, as the former accounts for 70 percent of the nation’s education system while relying on high tuition fees and social resources such as government subsidies.

Even if private university boards do not donate any money to their institutions, they can act recklessly, as the ministry fails to supervise them in accordance with the Constitution.

In terms of the authority of private university boards, the original Article 31 of the act stated that the board, its chairperson and members shall exercise their powers in accordance with the law, and shall not intervene with the university’s administrative affairs.

However, the amended Article 29 states that the board, its chairperson, members and supervisors shall exercise their powers in accordance with the law, and the rules governing the donation and establishment of the ubiversity.

This has left a loophole for university boards to arbitrarily alter the rules to intervene with the personnel, financial and administrative affairs of universities and their affiliated organizations.