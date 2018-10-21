Japanese plan to fill labor gap with foreigners meets resistance

By Isabel Reynolds and Emi Urabe / Bloomberg

A strict immigration policy has helped make Japan one of the world’s oldest and most homogeneous societies. Now, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s plan to invite as many as a half-million foreign workers is testing the country’s tolerance for change.

Abe is preparing to introduce legislation to allow migrants to start filling vacancies next year in sectors hit worst by the country’s shrinking population.

While the government has not released a target, local media including Kyodo news agency have reported numbers that would represent a 40 percent increase over the 1.3 million foreign workers now living in the country.

In a sign of urgency, Abe’s government has announced a start date on April next year for the policy before debate has begun in parliament. The proposal is among the first he is seeking to tackle after last month winning a historic third term as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, paving the way for him to become the country’s longest-serving prime minister.

If passed, the legislation would amount to Japan’s most dramatic immigration overhaul since the 1990s, when it let “trainees” from Asian nations work in the country. Foreigners made up only about 1.7 percent of the country’s population as of April, compared with 3.4 percent in South Korea and about 12 percent in Germany.

Abe got a reminder of the risks on Sunday last week as more than 100 noisy protesters marched through Tokyo’s upmarket Ginza shopping district, waving rising sun flags and urging the plan’s withdrawal.

Although the group was outnumbered by police and pursued by counterprotesters chanting “racists go home,” they appeared keen to tap into anti-immigrant sentiment that has bubbled up elsewhere in the developed world.

The organizer calls itself Japan First, in an allusion to US President Donald Trump’s “America First” policies.

“Far-right parties have very little support in Japan,” said Eriko Suzuki, a professor who researches migration at Kokushikan University. “But there are a lot more people, a kind of reserve army, who are vaguely concerned about admitting foreigners. If the government doesn’t put together appropriate policies, that unease will increase.”

The risks of inaction could be just as great as Japan’s declining population takes its toll on the economy.

In a survey published by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in June, two-thirds of companies said that they were short of workers.

The number of companies folding because of a lack of workers jumped by 40 percent in the first half of the financial year from the same period last year, Teikoku Databank Ltd said.

Abe’s plan, set to be introduced in the parliamentary session beginning later this month, calls for creating two classes of foreign workers to serve in about 10 as-yet-unspecified industries.

Lower-skilled migrants would be allowed to stay for as long as five years and barred from bringing their families. More highly skilled workers could bring family members and stay longer -— potentially gaining permanent residence.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Friday said that the total number of new workers has not been determined.

“It’s a sea change in Japan’s immigration policy,” said Ippei Torii of Solidarity Network with Migrants Japan, who has for decades supported foreign workers experiencing problems. “Japan is finally getting around to thinking about how to deal with this.”