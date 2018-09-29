Inequality: #MeToo’s hidden activists are working-class women

By Alissa Quart / The Guardian

On Tuesday last week, McDonald’s workers in 10 US cities walked off the job to protest against pervasive sexual harassment.

A week earlier, female janitors in California marched 160km from San Francisco to the state capitol in Sacramento to support anti-harassment legislation.

The janitors’ union, SEIU, in partnership with the East Los Angeles Women’s Center, has been quietly training women in self-defense and promoting peer-to-peer anti-harassment workshops and an assault crisis hotline.

Then Monday’s mass walkout of protesters around the nation in support of Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor who has accused US Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of attempting to sexually assault her when they were high-school students, was another stunning step.

These efforts represent an element of the #MeToo movement seen and heard too little — the protest and outcry of ordinary women, rather than that of celebrity #MeToo advocates, which is often evinced at awards ceremonies or on Twitter.

Yet a year after #MeToo’s popularization by several famous actresses — and 12 years after the phrase was coined by activist Tarana Burke — we are inundated by the stories of celebrity villains and celebrity survivors, from Les Moonves’ horrifying acts as CBS’ head predator to the public fight between #MeToo starlets Rose McGowan and Asia Argento, to the self-pitying not-really-apologias of alleged harassers, such as former radio hosts John Hockenberry and Jian Ghomeshi, whose accounts were published this month in Harper’s and the New York Review of Books respectively.

However, there comes a point when boldfaced names must exit stage right: #MeToo must be a movement for all — for ordinary women as well as the most renowned among us, and to do that, we should clearly classify #MeToo both as what is and what it should be: a labor movement.

If we do not turn #MeToo over to female fast-food workers, janitors, farm workers, cashiers and waitresses, as well as professors and librarians, we will continue to read and hear about celebrity villains — they are the other side of the coin from celebrity victims, after all.

The sad drinking game — name the next man to crawl out of well-funded so-called exile to demand public sympathy — could go on and on.

Exhibit A is Ghomeshi, who writes tenderly about being an “erstwhile ‘celebrity’ who is now an outcast,” after he was accused by 24 women of brutal acts including punching and choking them, hijacking the tale of his own alleged bad acts. (Ghomeshi was charged with sexual assault, but acquitted.)

In contrast, the bravery that poor and working-class women like the McDonald’s workers or even middle-class women show in embracing this battle is rarely either dramatic or self-pitying. Yet their risks — getting fired, deported or even physically harmed — far outstrip those of either celebrity survivors or perpetrators.

We should move our collective gaze to them.

“We need to hear from people — not the actresses, not the people you are asking for autographs from, but those cleaning on the night shift, who have been grappling with this issue for decades,” SEIU United Service Workers West secretary-treasurer Alejandra Valles said.

She represents “invisible women,” as she puts it.

“If #MeToo’s prominent women don’t listen to others, this will be a huge lost opportunity,” she said.