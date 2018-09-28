Normalizing abortion is a matter of life and death

By Francoise Girard

Last month in Buenos Aires, Elizabeth, a 34-year-old mother of two, died after inserting parsley into her cervix in a desperate attempt to induce an abortion.

Days earlier, the Argentine Senate had narrowly defeated legislation that would have legalized abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.

If that bill had passed, Elizabeth might be alive today. Instead, she is a grim statistic: one of more than 40 Argentine women who will die this year from botched abortions.

Today, activists around the world are to mark International Safe Abortion Day, an opportunity to mourn those who have died because of oppressive anti-abortion laws.

However, this day is also about spreading a message on behalf of Elizabeth and other women like her: Abortion, while in many countries a political wedge issue, is simply a fact of life.

Each year, 25 percent of all pregnancies — about 56 million — are terminated. Abortions occur in every country and within every socioeconomic class.

In the US, 61 percent of abortion patients are in their 20s, 59 percent are already mothers and nearly two-thirds identify with an organized religion.

However, abortion is most common in developing countries, where access to family-planning services is often limited. A staggering 88 percent of the world’s abortions occur in the global south.

Abortion is a safe procedure that becomes hazardous wherever it is legally restricted. Only about 55 percent of all abortions performed each year are safe, and complications from risky procedures — often the only options available to women who live in places where effective methods are criminalized — lead to about 7 million hospitalizations and kill 47,000 women every year.

The struggle for safe abortion is centuries old. While the methods varied, abortion was a normal — and often accepted — practice in ancient China, Egypt, Greece and Rome. It was only in the 19th century that Catholic and colonial elites propagated anti-abortion laws to control women’s sexuality, bodies and lives.

However, contrary to popular opinion, criminalization does not reduce the number of abortions; it only makes having one more dangerous.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, where the procedure is banned or restricted, rates of abortion — and resulting complications — are among the highest in the world.

By contrast, in North America and Western Europe, where abortion is legal and widely accessible, rates of abortion are comparatively low and safety is high.

Moreover, when abortion is decriminalized, death rates fall and maternal injuries vanish almost overnight.

For example, a year after Romania decriminalized abortion in 1990, maternal deaths fell by half, while in South Africa, deaths plummeted 91 percent in the first four years after passage of the 1996 Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act.

Simply put, there is no medical reason why any woman should have to risk her life to end an unwanted pregnancy.

Buoyed by these statistics, activists around the world are demanding changes to national abortion laws, and since 2000, more than 30 nations have liberalized their approach.

In May, voters in Ireland repealed the nation’s abortion ban, a significant victory in a society so deeply influenced by its Catholic faith.

Even in Argentina, hope remains high. Opinion polls show strong support for abortion rights and the bill that could have saved Elizabeth’s life failed by only seven votes.