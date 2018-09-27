China has a global image problem

By Sushil Seth

At the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation earlier this month in Beijing, China apparently felt the need to dispel growing criticism that its lending for the Belt and Road Initiative and other projects is a form of “debt-trap diplomacy,” from which the trapped nations might never be able to repay their debts and would hence lose their valuable assets to China.

This criticism has been reinforced with the view that most projects undertaken with Chinese loans do not help the recipient countries much in terms of increased employment, as they involve the use of Chinese labor and associated activities.

Indeed, as some media reports say, Chinese engaged in such projects live in their own communal world, without much contact with local people.

During a gala opening of the forum, they were received by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) (reminiscent of the old imperial court, as Xi is now the country’s indefinite president), who announced new loans of US$60 billion.

“In addition, for Africa’s least-developed countries, heavily indebted and poor countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing countries that have diplomatic relations with China [and not with Taiwan], the debt they have incurred in the form of interest-free Chinese loans due to mature by the end of 2018 will be exempted,” Xi said.

However, this will apparently not apply to new loans.

A good number of these countries have subsistence economies and are likely to become beholden to China forever; especially as these projects, built with Chinese money and labor, do not have substantive local employment benefits.

China is obviously aware that it has an image problem; hence, Xi’s image-making exercise at the forum to suggest that China and the attending nations are on the same page regarding Beijing’s beneficial developmental role.

To emphasize this, Xinhua reported that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “[This forum] refutes the view that a new colonialism is taking hold in Africa, as our detractors would have us believe.”

The refutation implicitly acknowledges that China’s expansive role in Africa and elsewhere is being regarded as a form of new colonialism.

It is not just in Africa and other developing nations, but also in some developed counties, that Beijing’s quest to buy sensitive industrial and technological assets is raising eyebrows.

Take for instance the case of Germany, where its government decided to block the potential purchase of machine tool manufacturer Leifeld Metal Spinning by a Chinese investor, citing national security concerns.

According to Bloomberg, Germany has joined the US and Canada in taking a tougher line on Chinese acquisitions of their important assets.

The government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reportedly been at the forefront of moves to bring in EU-wide screening of foreign investments after being the target of Chinese acquisitions.

There is concern that China is seeking access to sensitive technologies to advance its global reach, as well as acquire key infrastructure, such as ports and electricity.

In Australia, there is great concern about China’s attempts to acquire or invest in sensitive assets in all areas, such as new mobile phone technology, mining, agriculture, infrastructure and so on.

Canberra is placing restrictions on security grounds for fear of losing control of important infrastructure systems.