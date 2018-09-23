Liberals’ China policies disappoint

By Eric Chiou 邱奕宏

Despite this year being the 10th anniversary of the global financial crisis, ironically, the largest uncertainty in today’s global economy does not come from any potential systemic financial meltdown, but largely stems from the man-made risk of US-China trade tensions.

Since the beginning of the year, the administration of US President Donald Trump has taken an unyielding approach on Chinese-related trade issues.

In March, citing “national security,” Trump decided to impose 25 percent and 10 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum respectively, which triggered widespread protests from US allies and its other trading partners.

In May, by accusing China of intellectual property thefts, the Trump administration levied US$50 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods, while Beijing pledged to retaliate against US tariffs in “equal amount and equal strength.”

Since then, the trade war has gradually escalated and bilateral trade dialogues have been held several times with no significant breakthrough.

With the closing early this month of the public hearing on the issue of imposing 25 percent tariffs on additional US$200 billion in Chinese goods, the looming shadow of a full-blown trade war in the global economy has substantially increased.

While several interest groups in the US business community have expressed their profound concern and anxiety regarding the deterioration of US-China trade talks, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin announced that Chinese Deputy Premier Liu He (劉鶴) would visit the US for another round of trade talks, while the US$200 billion in tariffs were placed on hold.

Although it remains unknown whether any concrete progress can be accomplished in this round of talks, it seems certain that Washington has determined to level up its economic warfare against Beijing, ranging from tariff sanctions to high-tech containment and more restrictions on Chinese investment.

Furthermore, a US-led coalition against China’s unfair trade practices has formed in the WTO, placing more pressure on Beijing to reform its markets. The coalition shows there is a common concern regarding China’s biased trade practices and economic aggression.

For example, Germany, France and Italy have proposed enhanced screening of Chinese investments in the eurozone, while Britain, Australia, New Zealand, India and others have warned of national security concerns because of infrastructure projects contracted to Chinese firms.

These cases suggest that profound apprehension about China among many countries is widespread and has gradually intensified from economic competition to national security issues and power struggles.

They also reveal that the US-China trade tensions might be the tip of the iceberg, with no easy and instant cure. Deeper structural and inherent divergences might play a crucial role and contribute to persistent confrontations between Washington and Beijing.

If Trump’s attitude toward China is not a credible indicator of the US’ orientation regarding Beijing — with his foreign policy characterized by his highly capricious proclivity — there has been a clear trend in the US Congress, where a bipartisan consensus on adopting a tough approach to China has developed.

This agreement has been embodied in legislative initiatives and proposals to tighten restrictions in various fields of Chinese business activities in the US. This united front also reflects on the Congress passing several pro-Taiwan bills this year.