The dark secret of Thailand’s child brides

By Hannah Ellis-Petersen / The Observer

One day this summer, 11-year-old Ayu married 41-year-old Che Abdul Karim Che Abdul Hamid at a small pink mosque on the banks of the Golok River in the far south of Thailand. Earlier that morning, Che Abdul Karim and his soon-to-be child bride had traveled over the border from Malaysia into the Thai province of Narathiwat for the wedding.

After a short ceremony at 11am and a trip to the Islamic Council offices to get their marriage certificate stamped, the couple crossed back over the border. Ayu (not her real name) was now Che Abdul Karim’s third wife.

In Malaysia, where men can legally marry girls under 18 if they get Islamic Shariah court approval, Ayu’s case caused a national outcry in parliament and protests on the streets. Yet over the border in Thailand, where the controversial union took place, the response by the government and religious authorities has been notably muted.

Hashim Yusoff, the imam who married the couple, defended the arrangement.

Ayu was “mature” he said, so the marriage was sah (legal under Shariah law).

The imam did make Che Abdul Karim — himself an imam in a rural village — pledge not to have sexual relations with his young wife, but medical tests since are said to show that the 41-year-old did not keep his promise.

Ayu’s father, Madroseh Romadsa, who was present at the wedding to give consent, said: “We have never done anything wrong. In Thailand, many people get married at early ages.”

Since 2003, under Thailand’s strict child-protection laws, no one under 17 can marry, and sex with a minor is a prosecutable offense.

However, in the southern provinces of Thailand — Narathiwat, Pattani and Yalla — which are majority Muslim, a legal loophole allows Muslim communities to apply Islamic law to family matters.

According to this law, there is no minimum age for marriage, and culturally, women are deemed eligible as soon as they start menstruating. In this way, child marriage has continued as an unregulated norm and a solution to underage pregnancy and rape — with the Thai government appearing to turn a blind eye.

“Here, if a girl is not married by the time she is 16, it is already felt to be too late and that no one will want to marry her,” said Amal Lateh, who lives in Thailand’s Pattani Province and was forced at 15 to marry a relative 10 years her senior.

The legal loophole has also created what Thai children’s rights activist Anchana Heemmina described as the “big business of cross-border marriage” — Malaysian men crossing into southern Thailand to easily engage in underage or polygamous marriages for which getting approval in Malaysia would be impossible or a very lengthy process.

Mohammad Lazim runs one such business, helping arrange cross-border marriages for Malaysian men. He works with more than 50 bridegrooms a year, mainly wanting a second or third wife, but insists never with underage brides.

His business is tiny compared with some, he said.

“People come from all over Malaysia to do this,” he said.

“Business is booming: Instead of applying to a Shariah court in Malaysia and answering all their difficult questions — a process that takes sometimes a year — the shortcut is to come to Thailand,” he said. “Here there is no law.”

The practice is also particularly lucrative for imams practicing on the Thai side of the Golok River, who charge four times as much to conduct a marriage for a visiting Malaysian as they do for people from their own community.