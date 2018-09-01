[ LETTERS ]

What the president should do

When a baby is abused, he or she will cry or struggle until the abuse is stopped.

Unfortunately, when Taiwan is abused, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) still insists on her “status quo” policy and accepts the newly imposed “status quo.” She has done nothing in response to abuse against the country she is responsible for.

If this continues, Taiwan will have no status or will disappear completely.

Many Taiwanese voted for Tsai as president, hoping that she would become an “Iron Lady” like former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Tsai has a graduate-school education in England and speaks English with a British accent.

Although Tsai has implemented some brave, unprecedented reforms, these cannot prevent her approval rating from falling.

A recent poll showed her popularity standing for the 2020 presidential election at No. 5.

This situation is not healthy for Tsai herself, the Democratic Progress Party, or Taiwan as a country, unless something is done without further delay.

There are several things that Tsai and her administration can do as a start to reverse the situation:

Stop calling China “Mainland China,” as this implies the antonymic term “Taiwan, China.”

Sign the petitions to change “Chinese Taipei” to “Taiwan” for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as our motherland is Taiwan.

Stop using China Airlines, which is easily confused with China Air.

Likewise, the names People’s Republic of China and Republic of China are extremely confusing.

Taiwan should not steal China’s name and China should not impose its name on Taiwan.

Apply for UN General Assembly membership as Taiwan, as the UN is a universal organization and Taiwan is a member of the world village.

Normalize Taiwan as a country, like nearly 200 others.

A Taiwanese proverb says: “If you are timid, you will never win” (驚驚不會得等). This proverb applies to everyone, including a president.

Charles Hong

Columbus, Ohio

An objective comparison?

It may not be accurate for Tsai Chuo-li to sum up in his letter: “And yet sections of the media and certain politicians insisted on making a meal out of the armored-vehicle thing” (Letter, Aug. 29, page 8). I do not find such comments to be objective. On the contrary, I find it to be a one-sided subjective observation.

I was not at all following the news. I only knew President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was attacked strongly by the media and talk-show guests recently for traveling to the disaster areas in southern Taiwan in an armored vehicle.

However, by chance, I was watching television one night, and although I do not recall whether it was a talk or news show, I did see a footage of the president in an armored vehicle that was videotaped by a “civilian.”

My own subjective thought would be I totally agree that visiting the disaster-hit area most efficiently and safely, the Presidential Office made a sound choice.

However, the following morning I saw a news report which showed a photo of two camera-crew members standing right next to the president (one had a camera ready to take a photo from the best angle) in that small open space, while she waved and smiled to victims standing in at least ankle-deep water.

Such a scene truly reflected no empathy or “the soft part” of our president’s heart.

I do understand that in his letter, Tsai Chuo-li intended to compare the heavy rains that struck Japan and Taiwan.