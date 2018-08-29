The Liberty Times Editorial: A new paradigm to ward off China

The incident regarding coffee and bakery chain 85°C has united the public and the international community in anger over China’s shameless bullying. You would think that this would cause China to show some restraint, but once President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) returned to Taiwan, China continued its foul play and spent a huge sum of money to buy diplomatic relations with El Salvador.

Not only did this action not succeed in suppressing Taiwan, the international community reacted even more strongly. Members of US Congress proposed an end to aid to El Salvador and the US Department of State, citing the Taiwan Relations Act, urged China to show restraint and to refrain from coercive actions that would endanger the safety of Taiwanese and Taiwan’s social and economic system, in addition to saying that it is reviewing the US’ relationship with El Salvador.

Buying off El Salvador was part of China’s plan. Beijing will continue to use the Belt and Road Initiative — its debt trap diplomacy — and financial aid to lure Taiwan’s allies, which means that Taiwan would face the prospect of more countries severing diplomatic relations, causing its international space to shrink further.

Taiwanese must treat this as the new normal and make it the basis of policy thinking when coming up with a response. The current formalistic expressions of regret and condemnation of China might help Taiwan vent off some of the public’s unhappiness, but they have no practical effect.

Rather than feeling sorry for themselves and lamenting the heartlessness of international political realities, it would be better for Taiwanese to restrain their anger and explore the situation to find out precisely why Taiwan is coming under pressure and take a rational approach to finding a solution.

In the face of Chinese intimidation, what is Taiwan’s Achilles’ heel? China’s ascent is powered mainly by its economic growth, which has given it the huge capital it to initiate its debt trap diplomacy, the Belt and Road Initiative, around the world. Investment by Taiwanese businesspeople in China over the past three decades has played a big role in this development.

When China just started opening up and attracting foreign investment, domestic fundamentalists tried to prevent this from happening, while the West was boycotting China in the aftermath of the Tiananmen Square Massacre. However, as China’s development faced these problems, many Taiwanese businesspeople moved to China and effectively helped alleviate the effects of the Western boycott.

Looking at China’s current position in the international political and economic system and its surging nationalism, Beijing will of course not recognize the contribution of Taiwanese businesspeople and will even do what it can to distort facts and claim that they are investing in China to take advantage of it.

This kind of thinking has been expanded to include Taiwanese entertainers in China and Chinese tourists in Taiwan to the preposterous extent that anyone who wants to earn money off Chinese must not support Taiwanese independence.

Regardless of how the question of the contribution of Taiwanese businesspeople to China is resolved, China’s economic strength and Taiwan’s heavy economic reliance on China has created an asymmetric cross-strait relationship.

This has allowed Beijing to put pressure on Taiwanese businesses in China that do not want to make their political views known and extend its reach into Taiwan and use its monopoly powers to co-opt and nurture a domestic Taiwanese fifth column, as well as political forces and individuals whose national identity lean toward unification. These are the structural reasons why it is so difficult for Taiwan to respond forcefully to Chinese pressure.