The Liberty Times Editorial: Making Taiwan’s voice heard clearly

About the time of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) 19th National Congress last year, Beijing was saber-rattling and threatening Taiwan by sending military aircraft and vessels to encircle the nation and intimidate the public. Beijing’s brinksmanship was criticized by the US for “changing the status quo” and “making trouble.”

The US Navy has carried out freedom of navigation (FON) operations in the South China Sea as a countermeasure to China’s land reclamation efforts, which has heightened regional tension. They have also carried out FON operations in the Taiwan Strait in response to Beijing’s attempts to change the “status quo” in the Strait.

These operations, as well as enhanced US ties with Taiwan, have made China change strategy toward Taiwan, focusing on isolating the nation internationally instead of posing military threats.

Pressuring international airlines to denigrate Taiwan and directing the revocation of Taichung’s right to host the East Asian Youth Games is tantamount to encircling Taiwan without all the saber-rattling, and we will just have to wait and see what US President Donald Trump’s next move will be.

Given the current political atmosphere in the US, surely Beijing’s intensified efforts to isolate Taiwan will provoke the US to intensify its support of Taiwan. Beijing recently revised its “one China” principle in an attempt to revise and expand the “one China” policy to include the view that Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

To counter China’s attempts to erode Taiwan’s sovereignty, the US is taking a succession of measures to draw a clear line between Taiwan and Beijing’s “one China” principle. As a consequence, it is clearer than ever that Taiwan’s sovereignty does not belong to the PRC.

The signing into law of the US’ National Defense Authorization Act and the Taiwan Travel Act, a string of US Department of State deputy assistant secretaries visiting Taiwan, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) visiting Washington, and US Navy warships sailing through the Strait and making a turn to meet an aircraft carrier in the waters east of Taiwan — these actions target China far more effectively than crossing verbal swords.

The US-China competition over Taiwan seems to be an extension of their trade war.

However, while the Chinese government and its state-owned media seem to have toned down their previous tirades over the trade war, Beijing has opened a new front over Taiwan.

Yet it must understand that its opponent is no longer former US president Barack Obama — whose proposal for a “return to Asia” ended up being an empty promise — but Trump, who promotes an “Indo-Pacific” strategy and enhances US-Taiwan relations. Although Trump does not follow diplomatic protocol, which means that Taiwan should be cautious, the US’ present strategic adjustment in general is relatively favorable to the nation.

For instance, when China exerted pressure on international airlines, the State Department expressed its strong opposition, showing the arrogance and recklessness of Beijing’s actions, and while these actions certainly are detrimental to Taiwan in the short run, they might be favorable in the long run.

Still, Taiwan must not sit idly by and wait to see if the outcome is favorable or harmful to the nation, without taking concrete action to create opportunities for itself, either through practical means or behind the scenes.