by Nick Wadhams / Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump’s late-night tweet warning of dire consequences if Iran threatens the US highlighted his administration’s confidence in a strategy Trump credits with bringing North Korea to the negotiating table — a move he boasted is already paying dividends.

In an all-caps tweet on Sunday directed at Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trump said the US would not tolerate Iran’s “DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH” — a response to a warning that Rouhani made to Trump.

The tweet followed a speech by US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo labeling Iranian leaders “hypocritical holy men” and calling out many by name for alleged corruption.

The stepped-up pressure comes about three months before US sanctions snap back against nations that continue importing Iranian oil.

US officials reject suggestions that even close US allies would end up getting broad exemptions to sanctions, saying that governments must show they are significantly cutting crude imports to avoid penalties. In that way, Trump’s tweet to Rouhani was also directed at reluctant US allies in Europe and Asia.

Behind that effort, administration officials and analysts say, is Trump’s desire to goad Iran — which has seen repeated public protests over corruption and slow economic growth — back to the negotiating table to hammer out a new, more comprehensive deal to replace the nuclear accord from which the US withdrew in May.

“The idea is to build up leverage and then explore opportunities to use that leverage,” said Mark Dubowitz, chief executive of the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, who has advised Pompeo. “The more the regime is being destabilized, the more leverage they have and the better the likelihood of a comprehensive deal on US terms.”

It might be working: Earlier this month, officials from the remaining parties to the nuclear deal met in Vienna to look for ways to ensure that Iran still gets the benefits it is seeking from the accord, despite the US threats.

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif called for “practical solutions” rather than “obscure promises,” but world powers were not able to offer concrete proposals, and diplomats have said that there might be little they can do.

It is no coincidence the Trump administration is relying on the aggressive language that echoes Trump’s approach to North Korea.

Last year, Trump escalated his rhetoric, threatening “fire and fury” against the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and provoking fears of a military conflict that eased when the two leaders agreed to a historic summit.

Trump has since claimed victory for defusing tensions.

“He’s used this kind of tactic before with North Korea, he sees it as having succeeded and advantaged him,” Brookings Institution foreign policy program deputy director Suzanne Maloney said.

Trump and his top advisers, including Pompeo and son-in-law Jared Kushner, believe that the tough rhetoric against North Korea, coupled with the harsher sanctions regime, played a key role in what they say is Kim’s willingness to give up his nuclear weapons.

Despite few details, no timetable for denuclearizing North Korea and few signs of progress since the Trump-Kim meeting, the president has publicly maintained that his approach has paid off.

“A Rocket has not been launched by North Korea in 9 months,” Trump tweeted on Monday morning. “Likewise, no Nuclear Tests. Japan is happy, all of Asia is happy.”