Migrant deaths are eroding the confidence in European ideals

By Pietro Bartolo / The Guardian

For a long time, I was proud of my country. I work as a doctor on the small island of Lampedusa in the middle of the Mediterranean, a place that is something of a symbolic gateway between Africa and Europe. In recent decades, Italy showed how it could honor humanity, giving the word “welcome” a new meaning, without ever building walls or putting up barbed wire along its borders. These acts of openness were recognized by other countries, by the EU, and by the gratitude of the thousands of people whose lives we saved over the years.

However, I stopped feeling proud to be Italian from the moment our government, denying all that had previously been done, decided to establish an agreement with Libyan groups in Tripoli — which meant, directly or indirectly, with people smugglers.

I still remember how in 2016 my country had vigorously joined the outrage triggered by Europe’s decision to bankroll Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with $6 billion euros (US$7 billion) so he would ignore or stop the migration flows from Syria.

Italy’s position was then sacrosanct. It has since been somehow inexplicably disavowed in deeds.

There is only one dramatic difference between what Europe did with Turkey then and what Italy is doing with Libya today. Refugee camps set up in Turkey are more or less efficient; in Libya, people are detained in horror camps where they are raped, tortured and killed. Instead of the wall that Italy did not build on its own territory, we have erected two walls elsewhere. The one in Libya has allowed us to cut the number of arrivals on our shores by 70 percent; the other, within ourselves, allows us to pretend we do not see what is being done to the 70 percent.

Well, I can tell you what is being done to these people. From my workplace, the Lampedusa clinic, their fate is clear to see. They are tortured daily, atrociously, for years on end. Those brought to us, by helicopter or motorboat, are close to death, with burns, serious injuries from blows, electric currents applied to the head or genitals, gunshot wounds and razor-blade cuts. They are almost always dehydrated, in a state of hypothermia, and so underfed they are on the brink of collapse. They bring to mind the suffering of a concentration camp — yes, a concentration camp. Not exactly the refugee centers with sports pitches and recreation facilities some people want us to believe.

An operation of “mass distraction” is under way. And it is entirely underpinned by skilful, rhetorical artifice. Pay attention to this: instead of people — a term that is never used — we hear about migrants, refugees and asylum seekers. The difference is enormous. Because that is how we omit to see we are playing with the lives of human beings, of women, men and children, people like ourselves, with our same feelings, our same plans, our same dreams. Only they were born in the wrong place.

I feel disgust and shame when I hear the lies that come out of the mouths of those in government — the same people who each day talk about their own families and children. Maybe they consider the families and children of others as aliens, monsters or inferior beings who can be “rejected” and left at the mercy of people without a shred of humanity, who reduce them to slaves and do not hesitate to assassinate.

In Italy a permanent and very dangerous form of electoral campaigning is under way, and the social and cultural damage it risks is incalculable.