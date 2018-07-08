Past massacres haunt Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa as polls approach

By MacDonald Dzirutwe / Reuters, BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid to seal his position in an election on July 30 is meant to mark a break with former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe’s violence-tainted rule, but massacres that took place decades ago are coming back to haunt him.

Mnangagwa, a longtime Mugabe lieutenant who took over after a coup last year, narrowly avoided a grenade attack last month that wounded one of his vice presidents and a minister at a rally in Bulawayo.

He was quick to absolve the locals of any blame, pointing a finger at disgruntled Mugabe loyalists instead, but the location was significant: Rights groups said that army offensives in the area in the 1980s killed 20,000 people and memories remain raw.

Mnangagwa was in charge of national security at the time of the assault in Matabeleland between 1982 and 1987, and analysts said that the Bulawayo rally blast could have been calculated to implicate Mnangagwa’s Ndebele opponents and stir up trouble.

Asked whether Bulawayo people were responsible for the blast, Mnangagwa told state television: “The people of Bulawayo? No. They love me. [It is] people outside Bulawayo.”

That helped ease worries of a security crackdown, but voters in Bulawayo remain distrustful of their new leader, who is known by his nickname “Ngwena,” Shona for crocodile, an animal famed and feared in Zimbabwean lore for stealth and ruthlessness.

Mnangagwa says he is soft as wool.

“It is good that Mnangagwa realises that people in Bulawayo are peaceful and will not use violence. I hope the government will not use this terrorist act as an excuse to target those who oppose this regime,” said Thamsanqa Dube, a 36-year-old resident of the Emganwini suburb in Bulawayo.

The army massacres, known as Gukurahundi, Shona for “early rain that washes away the chaff,” are a major reason that Matabeleland’s voters have rejected Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF party in national elections since 2000. Many of them want an apology.

With no reliable polls, it is not clear whether the area’s 861,701 voters, 15 percent of the national total, will punish Mnangagwa any more than they did Mugabe in the past.

However, in an election under international observation for the first time in years, he might need them more than Mugabe did.

Mnangagwa’s role during Gukurahundi is not clear.

His critics have said that at the time, his security ministry passed on intelligence used by soldiers to target victims.

Officials did not respond to requests for comment.

At two consecutive rallies in the town of Gwanda and Bulawayo on June 22 and June 23, Mnangagwa did not mention the army crackdown. He instead cast himself as a reformer, promising to devolve more power and bring economic development to the region.

Although he is the front-runner in next month’s polls, he faces a substantial challenge from 40-year-old Movement for Democratic Change leader Nelson Chamisa.

An unofficial survey released in Bulawayo early last month by the Mass Public Opinion Institute put Mnangagwa at 42 percent and Chamisa at 31 percent, with 25 percent of respondents giving no preference.

That means that Mnangagwa could do with the Matabeleland vote to get the 50-plus-one percent required to win the first round.

In the previous election in 2013, Mugabe polled 25 percent of the vote in Bulawayo and 40 percent of the total Matabeleland vote.