‘Deepfake’ videos exploit high-tech deception

By Deb Riechmann / AP, WASHINGTON

Hey, did my representative really say that? Is that really US President Donald Trump on that video, or am I being duped?

New technology on the Internet lets anyone make videos of real people appearing to say things they have never said.

Republicans and Democrats predict that this high-tech way of putting words in someone’s mouth will become the latest weapon in disinformation wars against the US and other Western democracies.

We are not talking about lip-syncing videos. This technology uses facial mapping and artificial intelligence (AI) to produce videos that appear so genuine it is hard to spot the phonies.

Lawmakers and intelligence officials worry that the bogus videos — called deepfakes — could be used to threaten national security or interfere in elections.

So far, that has not happened, but experts say it is not a question of if, but when.

“I expect that here in the United States we will start to see this content in the upcoming midterms and national election two years from now,” said Hany Farid, a digital forensics expert at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

“The technology, of course, knows no borders, so I expect the impact to ripple around the globe,” he said.

When an average person can create a realistic fake video of the president saying anything they want, “we have entered a new world where it is going to be difficult to know how to believe what we see,” Farid said.

The reverse is also a concern. People might dismiss as fake genuine footage, say of a real atrocity, to score political points.

Realizing the implications of the technology, the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is already two years into a four-your program to develop technologies that can detect fake images and videos.

Right now, it takes extensive analysis to identify phony videos. It is unclear if new ways to authenticate images or detect fakes will keep pace with deepfake technology.

Deepfakes are so named because they utilize deep learning, a form of AI.

They are made by feeding a computer an algorithm, or set of instructions, lots of images and audio of a certain person. The computer program learns how to mimic the person’s facial expressions, mannerisms, voice and inflections.

If you have enough video and audio of someone, you can combine a fake video of the person with a fake audio and get them to say anything you want.

So far, deepfakes have mostly been used to smear celebrities or as gags, but it is easy to foresee a nation-state using them for nefarious activities against the US, said US Senator Marco Rubio, one of several members of the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence who are expressing concern about deepfakes.

A foreign intelligence agency could use the technology to produce a fake video of a US politician using a racial epithet or taking a bribe, Rubio said.

They could use a fake video of a US soldier massacring civilians overseas or one of a US official supposedly admitting a secret plan to carry out a conspiracy.

Imagine a fake video of a US leader — or an official from North Korea or Iran — warning the US of an impending disaster.

“It’s a weapon that could be used — timed appropriately and placed appropriately — in the same way fake news is used, except in a video form, which could create real chaos and instability on the eve of an election or a major decision of any sort,” Rubio told reporters.