Chinese model not that enticing

By Masao Sun 孫國祥

US political scientist Francis Fukuyama said in his 1989 essay “The End of History?” that the collapse of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union proved that liberal democracy no longer had a competitor to counterbalance it.

He said that the end of the Cold War represented the end point of humanity’s ideological evolution and that liberal democracy would be the final state governance system.

Speaking at a news conference on May 30, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman An Fengshan (安峰山) said that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are entering a period of competition over systems and talent.

The key point that makes a system more or less attractive is whether its goals comply with ordinary people’s yearning for and pursuit of a beautiful life, he said.

Taiwanese academic Lu Li-an (盧麗安), who is based in Shanghai and has joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), said in a media interview that the systems belonging to the two sides of the strait are competing with one another.

China presents a challenge to Fukuyama’s ideas about “the end of history.”

The main thing that makes the CCP so confident is the economic fruit of the “reform and opening up” policies that Beijing has been practicing since 1978.

These policies have allowed its GDP to grow from US$264 billion in 1979 to US$12.8 trillion last year. Over a period of 38 years, China’s per capita GDP has grown from US$267 to US$8,836, 33 times the 1978 figure.

China is the world’s second-biggest economy and its GDP is forecast to overtake the US in 2030.

In 2004, Joshua Cooper Ramo, who at the time was an adviser to Goldman Sachs, published a book about China’s model of development titled The Beijing Consensus.

This phrase went on to spawn others, such as “the Chinese model,” “the Chinese experience,” “the Chinese way” and “Chinese characteristics,” all of which refer to a system that combines an authoritarian form of government with a planned economy.

This “Beijing consensus” stands in contrast to the “Washington consensus” — a phrase coined by British economist John Williamson in 1989, which refers to a free-market economic model under a democratic system of government.

In 2013, Singapore-based Chinese political scientist Zheng Yongnian (鄭永年) identified China’s current rise as its fourth, the first having taken place in the Qin and Han dynasties, the second during the Tang Dynasty and the third in the Ming Dynasty.

However, the Chinese model has not proved attractive enough to induce many other countries to follow its example and has left China’s neighbors feeling worried and threatened.

Admirers of China’s development model are mostly to be found in developing countries, because it shows that as long as a repressive regime can maintain the stability of its rule, it can promote economic growth without going through a process of democratization, US-based Chinese political scientist Zhao Suisheng (趙穗生) said.

Furthermore, China’s “value-free” diplomacy, meaning that it does not make its relations with other countries conditional on their accepting its values, is another thing that third-world political leaders find relatively attractive.

Does China’s system aim to achieve what ordinary people long for, as An said, and could it be a model that other countries would want to study when deciding their paths to development?