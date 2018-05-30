The struggle to describe the very essence of Israel

By Bernard Avishai / The Observer

Perhaps the hardest thing for people not living in Israel to grasp is that for most Israelis, talk about how to deal with the question of Palestine is just foreground. In the background is a contest over what kind of state Israel must be. It is not just thinking about war, with Iranian proxies, say, which makes the situation demoralizing.

Thinking about peace is also demoralizing, though in a different way. For Israel would not come out of a sustained war the same country it was when it went in, but nobody expects it to come out of a peace process the same country, either.

What leaks into nearly every conversation these days is uncertainty about Israel’s future boundaries. I do not just mean geographic boundaries. I mean legal, institutional and cultural limits. Most people in the country will insist that Israel is and must remain Jewish and democratic. Almost nobody can tell you what this means.

Obviously, Israel cannot maintain an occupation, denying a great many people political rights, and remain democratic in any ordinary sense.

However, there is an even more disturbing problem, which calls the Jewish state into question: Can a state for world Jewry be a republic of citizens, many of whom are not Jews?

And just what is a Jew in the legal terms statehood presumes: A member of a Hebrew-speaking civil society, a follower of Orthodox Jewish law or a bearer of “J-positive” blood?

The question is troubling enough as it is, but it also has immediate consequences for the ways Israelis imagine their fight, especially since the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which has been promoting its “Jewish nation-state law,” seems so satisfied to promote rabbinic law as Jewish and speak of democracy purely in terms of majority rule.

“Look,” most Israelis will tell you, “we might have to push the Arab states around or make them believe that we can — and we have to be able to do this with the blessing of Western democracies or at least [US President Donald] Trump’s America.”

If you ask them: “But isn’t pre-emption and lethal force making your neighbors more determined to fight you?” they answer: “Our neighbors hate us anyway and, sadly, most of our own Arab citizens do, too. It is naive to believe that they won’t, given the kind of state we are.”

So, Israel’s democracy — indeed its survival — does not simply depend on how its military does against threats in Israel’s immediate neighborhood. It will have to change — and seems stuck.

To their credit, Israelis have already met the daunting challenges of building a vibrant Hebrew culture and an exacting economic engine, qualifying themselves to be included among advanced, global players. The challenge of the old industrial world was national self-sufficiency, which Israel’s socialist and military leaders of the 1960s were reasonably good at.

The challenge of the new economy is integration into global markets, corporations and universities, which today’s Israelis are really good at.

And yet Israel’s Arab citizens, one-fifth of the population, are threatening a shock to Israel’s civil society, which the state apparatus has no means to absorb.

Even if the occupied territories just disappeared, and if things were somehow to revert to the status quo ante 1967, the country would face a crisis — not an uprising like Gaza’s, perhaps, but something like the suburbs of Paris in 2005. In 2015, 60 percent of Arabs accepted Israel having a Jewish majority. Today, 44 percent do.