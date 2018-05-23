By Patience Akumu / The Observer

‘Where is the money?” South Sudanese President Salva Kiir asks his deputy, Riek Machar.

“I bought guns,” Machar says.

“Where are the guns?” Kiir insists.

“I will show you,” Machar’s reply is sarcastic.

Kiir is vexed.

“I will remove you,” Kiir says.

“We shall meet in the bush,” Machar says, his ego bruised.

“We shall meet in the bush,” Kiir retorts.

Gunshots ring out. People are killed. And so begins South Sudan’s civil war, as interpreted in a play by a class of primary schoolchildren. This is how they explain why their lives have been uprooted, why they have been forced to flee their homes and why they have ended up here, in Bidi Bidi in northwest Uganda, the largest refugee settlement in the world.

For the past five years, South Sudan has been riven by civil war since Kiir accused his deputy of launching a coup. Since then, about 300,000 people have died and about 3.5 million have become refugees, with nearly half fleeing to neighboring countries.

Many of them have come south into northern Uganda into refugee camps. Bidi Bidi is the largest, home to more than a quarter of a million people.

Here, the assertion that Uganda is the most welcoming country for refugees comes to life. During the day, adults till land that the government and community provide free of charge.

Some volunteer with the numerous non-governmental organizations (NGO). Others own some of the small businesses that are transforming the forest, once infested with snakes and scorpions, into a mini-city. The children go to school to prepare for a future they hope will be far better than the life they fled.

To reach the camp, many of the children had to walk several kilometers through thick forests — with their parents, if they were lucky, but more often alone. They jumped over dead bodies. They hurried to bury their loved ones in shallow graves, going against their culture. They traded their possessions to pay for rides in old, grunting cars they were not sure could reach the border. They crossed rivers and lakes in rickety canoes. They survived.

At the peak of fresh fighting in South Sudan in 2016, Bidi Bidi received thousands of refugees every day . Now a few trickle in every so often.

The settlement has swelled to the size of the city of Birmingham, England, covering about 260km2.

As evening draws in, the kitchen fires of Bidi Bidi start to die down, some still hot and luminous in the gloaming.

Betty Dawa’s fire is lukewarm, having been used to prepare the only meal of the day — posho (dried mashed corn) and beans — for her two children and husband, Julius Wani, who volunteers with Fahard, a local NGO that partners with the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. They sing about the past and God’s goodness, dancing in circles and ignoring the whiff of beef cooking in the neighbor’s kitchen.

“We do not have much, but we have a lot. We have love and we have our culture,” Wani says.

He shoos his children into the house to do their homework just before his “bros” arrive. The bros are a group of South Sudanese men who have overcome ethnic tensions — the conflict between South Sudan’s 60 ethnic groups has resurfaced during the civil war —and now consider themselves to be blood brothers.

“I do not believe in God,” Bosco Yuga, in short dreads and skinny jeans, says to the disbelief and laughter of others. “I think when we die we remain in the soil.”