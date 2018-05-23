Rethinking cross-strait strategies

By Jack Broome

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force on May 11 again conducted encirclement patrols around Taiwan, the previous time being in December last year. These drills are only the latest act in a period of deteriorating relations between China and Taiwan, in which Chinese military posturing has notably increased.

Last month, China announced plans for live-fire exercises in the Taiwan Strait, mere hours after having completed the largest naval parade in the country’s history. In addition, the Chinese navy’s sole operational aircraft carrier, the 60,000-tonne Liaoning, has made “routine patrols” past the coast of Taiwan on three separate occasions this year alone.

However, Chinese aggression has not only been limited to the military realm.

On the diplomatic front, Taiwan has faced growing pressure since the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) victory in the 2016 elections and the election of Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as president.

While an unofficial diplomatic truce was supposedly in place during former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government, the DPP’s refusal to recognize the so-called “1992 consensus” in the “one China” principle, and — at times vocal — support for Taiwanese independence have drawn hostility from Beijing.

In fact, the resumption of China’s efforts to poach Taiwan’s diplomatic allies occurred prior to the DPP’s return to government.

Since the start of Tsai’s administration, three countries have switched recognition to the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The first of these was Sao Tome and Principe in 2016, next was Panama last year and on May 1, the Dominican Republic cut ties with Taiwan and declared the establishment of ambassadorial relations with China.

This has brought the total number of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to 19, and with a deal between the Vatican and Beijing edging closer to completion, this number could soon be just 18.

However, it is the steady erosion of Taiwan’s economic independence that poses the greatest threat to the island nation.

Over the past 15 years, economic integration across the Taiwan Strait has proceeded at a rapid pace. Ironically, this begun under former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) at the helm of Taiwan’s first DPP government. China is now Taiwan’s largest trading partner, accounting for almost 30 percent of exports and more than 50 percent of imports, while Taiwan is only China’s seventh-largest trading partner.

About 2 million Taiwanese live and work permanently in China and many Taiwanese companies conduct business across the Strait. The tech industry, which boasts eight of Taiwan’s 10 largest companies, is particularly reliant on trade with China.

In February, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office announced a new set of preferential policies known as the “31 measures” aimed at attracting more Taiwanese to China by providing equal opportunities in trade and investment for both Chinese and Taiwanese.

The policies also provide new incentives for highly educated Taiwanese to study, establish businesses and work in specialist industries in China. This comes at a time when Taiwan’s domestic market is already facing difficulties retaining homegrown talent, with China offering salaries as much as five times higher.

While it is arguable that China’s growing aggression is a response to provocations from the US and Taiwan, this does not capture the whole story.