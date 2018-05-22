EDITORIAL: Sharing the blame for IOC mishap

Taiwanese civic groups campaigning to have the national team compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics under the name “Taiwan” instead of “Chinese Taipei” had a rude awakening after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) dismissed the matter even before a formal appeal could reach committee members.

So much for the Olympic spirit.

Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee secretary-general Shen Yi-ting (沈依婷) on Saturday said that IOC president Thomas Bach on May 2 called a meeting of the IOC executive board, and that the Taipei committee on May 5 received a letter from the IOC stating that it would not approve any changes to the name that Taiwan uses to participate in the Olympic Games.

With this swift dismissal, the IOC unwittingly painted the calls for Taiwan’s participation in the Games under the name “Taiwan” as illegitimate, which is regrettable.

As if it were not frustrating enough that Taiwanese athletes have to compete in international sports events under the ridiculous appellation of “Chinese Taipei,” the IOC has added insult to injury by reaching a verdict without trial, so to speak.

People who say that the campaigners should not stir up trouble by mixing politics with sports seem to have forgotten that the very reason Taiwan has been subjected to using the ridiculous name “Chinese Taipei,” in line with the so-called Olympic model, is due to China’s political manipulation.

An appeal to the IOC for a name change is not without precedent: The Netherlands in 1992 changed the name of its Olympic team from “Holland” to “The Netherlands.” So why was the IOC so quick to reject Taiwan’s appeal without even hearing its case?

It would be no surprise if the China element was involved in the IOC’s decision, as Beijing does not miss a chance to belittle Taiwan in the international arena. It would be a shame if the IOC were revealed to be toeing Beijing’s line to reject calls by Taiwanese.

IOC members might need a refresher course on the Olympic Charter, as one of the “Fundamental Principles of Olympism” states that “the enjoyment of the rights and freedoms set forth in this Olympic Charter shall be secured without discrimination of any kind, such as race, colour, sex, sexual orientation, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.”

Of all the nations competing in the Olympics, Taiwan is the only one whose athletes cannot compete under their own nation’s name, sing their national anthem or bear their national flag in the Parade of Nations.

Granted, this is the result of an agreement reached in 1981 between Taiwan and the IOC that only the name “Chinese Taipei” and only the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee flag can be used at Olympic Games, but that does not mean that Taiwanese athletes should forever be subjected to such a demeaning arrangement without the right to seek amends.

By rejecting even the right to make a formal appeal, the IOC has essentially denied Taiwanese athletes the right to bring honor to their nation, whose official title is the Republic of China, although it is more commonly known as Taiwan.

However regrettable the IOC’s decision might be, the government is not without blame. The Olympic model does not require that Taiwan’s Olympic committee must also use the name “Chinese Taipei.” When reviewing amendments to the National Sports Act (國民體育法) that were passed in September last year, the Democratic Progressive Party-controlled legislature dropped a clause that would have changed the body’s title to the “National Olympic Committee,” getting rid of the absurd name of “Chinese Taipei” at home at least.