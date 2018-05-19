By Brian Ellsworth / Reuters, CARACAS

Months before Venezuela’s opposition coalition called for abstention in Sunday’s presidential election, college student Ana Romano had already decided not to vote.

While volunteering as a witness in October’s election for state governors, Romano said she lost count of the number of times activists for the ruling Venezuelan Socialist Party walked into voting booths on the pretext of “assisting” voters — a tactic the opposition has said is illegal intimidation.

Romano said pro-government workers at the voting center in the rural state of Portuguesa also refused to close its doors at 6pm, as per regulations, keeping it open for an extra hour while Socialist Party cadres rounded up votes.

Her experience illustrates why some in Venezuela’s opposition have said they will boycott Sunday’s presidential vote, despite anger at the South American nation’s unraveling under unpopular Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“It was four of them against me and I was 20 years old: I couldn’t do anything,” Romano said.

She did not file an official report because the other poll center workers would not have signed it — and because there was no paper available to do so, Romano said.

“I don’t want to have anything to do with this upcoming election,” she said. “We’ve already made that mistake.”

Reuters could not independently verify details of her account. The Venezuelan National Electoral Council — the government body in charge of organizing elections — did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Venezuela, a once-wealthy OPEC nation, is suffering hyperinflation and widespread food shortages as its economy collapses, leading hundreds of thousands to flee into neighboring countries.

Yet despite popularity ratings languishing around 20 percent, Maduro is expected to secure a second six-year term in his deeply divided country, in part due to low opposition turnout.

Some opposition members said that participation would be pointless in the face of efforts to tilt the playing field in favor of Maduro, a former union leader who was elected in 2013 after the death of his mentor, late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez.

They cited tactics ranging from the kind of small-scale tricks at the polls described by Romano to the detention of the most prominent opposition leader, Popular Will party national coordinator Leopoldo Lopez, the coercion of government workers to vote for Maduro and the heavy use of state resources in his campaign.

Many in the opposition said there are inadequate guarantees of a free and fair vote: They point to a ban on Western election observers.

The government has said observers would violate its national sovereignty.

The Venezuelan Electoral Observatory, an independent local election monitoring group, has also flagged problems, including an inadequate timeframe to update the electoral register and develop a network of poll center witnesses, and a reduction of real-time audits of results.

Washington, which has imposed sanctions on Maduro’s government, has said it would not recognize the results of Sunday’s vote.

Breaking the opposition boycott is former Lara State governor Henri Falcon.

Opposition leaders have said that Falcon — a former Chavez ally or “Chavista” — is a stooge who is only running to legitimize Maduro’s re-election.

Falcon, an ex-soldier and two-time governor, has said that they are ceding power to Maduro without a fight and insists he would win if discontented Venezuelans turned out to vote.