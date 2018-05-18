Wandering stars: Are Tallinn’s digital nomads building the city of the future?

By Peter Beech / The Guardian, TALLINN

Nicole Tan, a 29-year-old content marketer from Singapore, has visited enough places in the past year to make an Instagram follower weep: Jamaica, Miami, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Budapest, Slovenia, Berlin, Luxembourg, Iceland, Romania, Poland, Paris, Amsterdam and Thailand.

In almost all of those places, her working life has continued as usual.

“Last year I was moving every other week, or almost every couple of days,” she said. “Time to go, time to go. I had to be at places.”

Tan is one of a growing number of “location-independent workers,” or digital nomads. Like many of them, she often has to fly under the radar because governments do not recognize the way she works.

She and thousands of other nomads can travel on a tourist visa or work for a local company, but — though governments often turn a blind eye — it is technically illegal for them to work remotely.

However, in one city at least, that will not be the case for long.

I met Tan at Lift99, a coworking space in Tallinn. It is part of Telliskivi Creative City, a hive of color and enterprise near the main railway station. Once home to the imposing Kalinin electronics factory, the complex now hosts 250 companies, eight restaurants and an arcade of independent shops. There are table tennis tables. There is a flea market. There is a mural showing a skeleton photobombing a hipster’s selfie (a parody of Bernt Notke’s Danse Macabre, a major tourist draw in the nearby Niguliste church).

Estonia has just announced the first official visa for digital nomads. The permit will entitle nomads to 365 days of working in Estonia, including 90 days’ travel in the Schengen area. Since EU citizens can already move and work freely, it is aimed at people from further afield: the US, Asia and Latin America (and potentially post-Brexit Britain). It is to be launched in January next year.

“I think it’s great,” Tan said. “It’s about time we had something like this.”

Famously, Estonia is the state where everything happens online. Internet access is enshrined as a basic human right. Seven-year-olds are taught to code. Citizens can vote, secure mortgages and open bank accounts via the second-fastest public Wi-Fi in the world. You can open a business in 10 minutes without leaving your cafe table.

It is also a nation entranced by the power of start-ups, where there is a revolving door between the tech scene and government. As a result, the vaunting utopianism of its digital gurus often finds its way into government policy.

In case you had not heard — and you will if you visit — Tallinn is the birthplace of Skype, whose phenomenal success in the early 2000s was built around a core of work by Estonian developers. It showed the youth of this wintry former Soviet state that great things were possible; like the legendary Velvet Underground gig, everyone who was there went on to start something else.

“It almost feels like start-ups have taken over the city,” said Norris Koppel, chief executive officer of Monese, a banking app.

WALL OF FAME

The wall at Lift99 features an #EstonianMafia Wall of Fame, which lists firms that have hit US$5 million in investment: Pipedrive, TransferWise, Funderbeam, Taxify.

It is even a start-up that is spearheading the digital nomad visa: Jobbatical, which encourages businesses to cast their recruitment nets wider than usual. In the company’s office, which occupies a converted apartment block in Tallinn’s formerly industrial Kalamaja district, amid beanbags, bowls of sweets and motivational wall quotes (“Don’t wait to be asked”; “Go beyond yourself”), the staff of 39 drawn from 15 different nationalities work to link roving digital workers with employers across the globe.