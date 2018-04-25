US, China and a potential trade war

By Sushil Seth

There is much talk about a potential global trade war, arising from the tit-for-tat announcements by Washington and Beijing about punitive tariffs on some of each other’s trade goods. US President Donald Trump initiated it by saying that China must reduce its massive trade surplus with the US.

An important plank of then-US presidential candidate Trump’s electioneering was to set right the perceived unfair — to the US — trade regime with its trading partners, particularly China, which had led China to accumulate large trade surpluses through low US tariffs on Chinese goods, as well as “manipulating” its currency to make its exports even cheaper than they already were with depressed wages in China.

China had everything going for it to the disadvantage of the US, and Trump thought that the US had enough of it.

Interestingly, however, after becoming president, Trump toned down — but did not give up — his avowed intention to correct the trade imbalance with China. He paraded his new friendship with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), and when Xi became president for life, Trump even felt that the US might consider such a change.

One important reason for this change of tone might have been to secure China’s cooperation for the denuclearization of North Korea, where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had been testing a new and more powerful atomic and missile arsenal.

It would seem that Beijing has managed to put the economic squeeze on North Korea, necessitating Kim’s first visit to China, and a flurry of summits between the leaders of the two Koreas, as well as a planned summit between Trump and Kim.

Even though not much has been achieved so far in terms of North Korea’s denuclearization, the US does not seem as much worried, at least in the short term.

This might explain the renewed emphasis on the “unfair” trade regime with China.

Beijing’s response to Trump’s flurry of tweets and announcement of tariffs has been twofold.

First, it has declared that it will fight US tariffs at any cost, and has announced a package to hit US exports to China that would hurt Trump’s constituency, such as US soybean farmers.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has said that Beijing would fight unilateral US protectionism, to which Trump replied that further tariffs were being considered.

To quote Trump: “In light of China’s unfair retaliation, I have instructed [the US trade representative] to consider whether US$100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify the products upon which to impose such tariffs.”

It is a tit-for-tat situation, which has the potential of getting out of control. The only consolation is that the tariffs being threatened have a time lag of about two months before they come into force. There is still time for China and the US for calm reflection before the world is plunged into a trade war.

Second, China has said that it is considering a whole new level of changes to open up its economy for a more balanced trade with the US and other countries. China has set a deadline of June 30 for these new measures.

People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang (易綱) announced the measures, saying that the trade imbalance with the US was a structural problem and Beijing was prepared to take steps to create a healthy balance by opening up China’s economy.