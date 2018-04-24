By Jonathan Freedland / The Guardian

There was a time when, even if we disagreed about the remedy, we did at least agree that the patient was sick. We might argue about the meaning of this or that event, but all sides usually accepted that the event in question had at least happened. No longer. A new and unsettling dimension has entered our collective, and global, conversation.

In the US, James Comey, the former FBI director sacked by US President Donald Trump, released his memoirs and did a round of TV interviews. The FBI has not always enjoyed or deserved public trust — under its founder, the bigoted and brutal J. Edgar Hoover, minorities and trade unionists had good reason to fear it — but in recent decades it came to be seen as one of the trusted arbiters of US life, a non-partisan referee whose word would be accepted. That would be truer still of the figure at the helm, the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

Now, of course, it is natural that Comey’s book would not be hailed as a definitive, objective account of recent, highly contested events. It was not sworn testimony, but an autobiography with all the self-flattery and exculpation associated with that genre.

However, what was striking was the casual dismissal even of the facts in the book. Trump and the Republican Party instantly trashed the former director — himself a Republican — launching a Web site: lyincomey.com.

You can argue about Comey’s judgement and self-righteousness — which make parts of the book read like reflections of The Simpsons’ Ned Flanders — but his opponents go further, waving aside even that which is verifiably true.

The more egregious example is also the more serious. At a concert in Barcelona, Spain, former Pink Floyd star Roger Waters accused the Syria Civil Defense, or White Helmets — the volunteers who pull survivors from the rubble of bomb attacks and are widely credited with saving thousands of civilian lives — of being “a fake organization that exists only to create propaganda for the jihadists and terrorists.”

That claim, which has been repeatedly debunked, was instantly applauded and spread by the same crowd of pro-Russia voices on the far left and far right who have served so dutifully as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s online cheerleaders.

To them, Waters was a hero for daring to speak an unpopular truth. For everyone else, a once-admired musician had joined the ranks of conspiracist cranks and apologists for a murderous dictator.

The remark by Waters fitted a story the al-Assad denialists have been telling for a while: that the chemical attack in Douma was fake, staged by the White Helmets and their Western friends. Russian state TV even aired footage that, it claimed, showed a film set where such atrocities are cooked up. The pictures were taken from the set of a Syrian feature film.

Remember, these voices are not simply saying Western airstrikes were the wrong response to the killings in Douma. They are saying there were no killings in Douma. Or there were, but they did not involve chemical weapons. Or they did, but rebel groups were responsible. Or the whole thing was staged by Britain. The line changes with dizzying frequency.

The point is, whether it is Comey or Syria, we are now in an era when the argument is no longer over our response to events, but the very existence of those events.