‘It’s going to happen’: Is the world ready for war in space?

By Stuart Clark / The Observer

When you hear the phrase “space war,” it is easy to conjure images that could have come from a Star Wars movie: dogfights in space, motherships blasting into warp speed, planet-killing lasers and astronauts with ray guns. It is also just as easy to then dismiss the whole thing as nonsense.

That is why last month’s call by US President Donald Trump for a US “space force,” which he helpfully explained was similar to the air force but for err ... space, was met with a tired eye-roll from most. However, there is truth behind his words. While the Star Wars-esque scenario for what a space war would look like is indeed far-fetched, there is one thing that all the experts agree on.

“It is absolutely inevitable that we will see conflict move into space,” said Michael Schmitt, professor of public international law and a space war expert at University of Exeter in the UK.

Space has been eyed up as a military asset almost since the beginning of the space race. During the Cold War, Russia and the US imagined many kinds of space weapon. One in particular was called the Rods from God, or the kinetic bombardment weapon. It was a kind of unmanned space bomber that carried tungsten rods to drop on unsuspecting enemies.

As they fell from orbit, the rods gathered so much speed that they delivered the explosive power of a nuclear bomb, but without the radioactive fallout.

However, such systems are hideously expensive, probably outlawed by international treaties and the satellites that carry them are easy targets to shoot down.

What has prompted this latest interest in space war is that the means by which one country can attack another in space have changed dramatically.

These days, a frontline space war soldier is most likely to be a state-sponsored hacker sitting at a computer terminal sending rogue commands to confuse or shut down an enemy’s satellites.

“I am convinced beyond a scintilla of doubt. It’s going to happen,” Schmitt said.

Space war is inevitable because today’s modern militaries use space for everything, from spy satellites to a soldier on a mountaintop using satellite navigation to figure out exactly where he or she is.

“The reliance upon space is truly extraordinary in contemporary conflict,” Schmitt said.

In any war, one side would seek to deprive the other of their ability to function. In this day and age, that means attacking satellites.

The Russians in May 2014 launched a mysterious satellite that was seen to be maneuvering in orbit. Some thought it was the Russians testing a future space weapon, because such orbital gymnastics are exactly what would be expected from an attack satellite designed to approach another and put it out of operation. Indeed, the Russians have a history of testing such spacecraft.

“The original but larger Russian maneuverable military satellite, Polyot, dates to 1963,” said Brian Harvey, a space analyst and author of The Rebirth of the Russian Space Program.

However, it is not just the Russians.

“The real experts in developing small, maneuverable satellites that change orbits and make multiple interceptions are the Chinese in their Shijian series,” Harvey said.

The Chinese have demonstrated other military space options, too. In 2007, they destroyed one of their own weather satellites using a missile launched from Earth. The FY-1C satellite was at an altitude of 865km and was hit by the missile travelling at 8km per second. The satellite disintegrated into an estimated 150,000 pieces of space debris.