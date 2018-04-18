Making water-smart energy choices

By Brahma Chellaney

Climate change undoubtedly poses a potent — even existential — threat to the planet. However, the current approach to mitigating it, which reflects a single-minded focus on cutting carbon dioxide emissions, might end up doing serious harm, as it fails to account for the energy sector’s depletion of water resources — another major contributor to climate change.

“Water is at the heart of both the causes and effects of climate change,” a National Resource Council report declared.

Indeed, the water cycle — the processes of precipitation, evaporation, freezing, melting and condensation that circulate water from clouds to land to the ocean and back — is inextricably linked to the energy exchanges among the land, ocean and atmosphere that determine the Earth’s climate.

Just as the accumulation of carbon in the atmosphere contributes to climate change, so does the degradation and depletion of water resources. These processes are mutually reinforcing, with each propelling and intensifying the other.

Energy extraction, processing (including refining) and production are highly water-intensive. The energy sector is the largest consumer of water in every developed country except Australia, where, like in most developing countries, agriculture comes out on top.

In the EU, electricity-generating plants alone account for 44 percent of all freshwater consumed each year; in the US, that figure is 41 percent.

The more stressed water resources become, the more energy the water sector demands, as groundwater must be pumped from greater depths, and surface water must be transported across longer distances.

In India, for example, energy comprises about 90 percent of the cost of groundwater.

As these processes fuel climate variability, they reduce water availability and boost energy demand even further, producing a vicious cycle that will be hard to break.

Meeting higher electricity demand and achieving national targets for production of biofuels and other alternative fuels would require a more than two-fold increase in global water use for energy production over the next quarter-century.

The only way to break this cycle — and thus to mitigate climate change effectively — is to manage the nexus between water and energy (as well as food, production of which depends on water and energy). Countries must make energy choices that are not only less carbon-intensive, but also less water-intensive.

With global water supplies already strained, the shift to a water-smart approach to energy could not be more urgent.

Two-thirds of the world’s people — especially in Central and South Asia, the Middle East and North Africa — confront serious water shortages. Asia — the biggest driver of increased global energy demand — is also the world’s driest continent, measured by water availability per capita.

In these water-stressed regions, shortages have already begun to constrain the expansion of energy infrastructure. One important reason why China has failed to develop its shale hydrocarbon industry is inadequate water in the areas where its deposits are located. To extract energy from shale, millions of liters of water must be shot into it.

Increasing water stress has also driven up costs for existing power-generation projects, possibly jeopardizing their viability. Australia’s Millennium drought, which lasted from the late 1990s until 2012, undermined energy production, causing prices to rise.