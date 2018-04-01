Trump’s policy welcome for India

By Sumit Kumar

In the first year of his presidency, US President Donald Trump has shaken up the traditional direction of US foreign policy through several initiatives, with his focus on protecting and promoting the interests of Americans under his grand “America First” strategy.

Trump pulled the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership; refused to “certify” the Iran nuclear deal framework to the US Congress; took a tough stand on North Korea’s nuclear program and immigration issues; questioned the “one China” policy and strongly denounced Chinese expansion in the South China Sea; reopened discussions on the future of the North America Free Trade Agreement; withdrew the US from the Paris climate agreement and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Trump’s decisions have kept the US’ allies and enemies clueless about the future course of his policies toward these countries.

True, during the initial months of the Trump administration, there was also confusion and uncertainty about the US’ approach toward South Asia.

Soon after being elected president, Trump’s strong stand on the H-1B visa and immigration, his appreciation for Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his accusation that India was seeking billions of dollars from advanced countries in exchange for its support for the Paris agreement sparked serious concern in the Indian foreign policy establishment about India-US ties under the new US administration.

However, before the relationship between New Delhi and Washington could become fragile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the US at Trump’s invitation and the two leaders established a strong personal chemistry.

Trump expressed his commitment to expanding and deepening the strategic partnership. It was in this context that US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis visited India and said: “India and the United States share a strong and vibrant strategic partnership.”

These high-profile political engagements, in turn, sent strong signals about deepening ties between India and the US, with Mattis agreeing to re-energize the Defense Technology and Trade Initiative as a mechanism to promote technology sharing. This, in turn, will greatly help the Indian military modernization program.

The two sides have also focused on strengthening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and respecting freedom of navigation, overflight and commerce throughout the region, which is a matter of great relief for India as the statements are obliquely aimed at China’s assertive posturing in the South China Sea.

With an attempt at countering China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a joint statement, supporting regional economic connectivity, has sought respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, the rule of law and the environment. The US’ role has been very crucial in India becoming the 43rd member of the Australia Group last month.

The Trump administration has approved the sale of unarmed surveillance drones to India. Getting 22 Guardian MQ-9B uncrewed aircraft will enhance India’s maritime surveillance capability. The revival of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue among the US, India, Japan and Australia last year also shows an expansion in bilateral engagement between New Delhi and Washington.

With regard to Pakistan, the Trump administration made it clear that Islamabad has to confront terrorism in all its forms. Realizing that Pakistan is reluctant to cooperate in counterterrorism operations, the US decided to halt disbursement of US$255 million to Islamabad.